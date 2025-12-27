After days of anticipation and fear that loomed over the border villages, residents of the disputed areas between Thailand and Cambodia breathed a sigh of relief, with an official announcement that restored hope for the return of calm to one of the most tense regions in Southeast Asia.

The Cambodian Ministry of Defense announced that Thailand and Cambodia signed a new ceasefire agreement today, Saturday, following three days of intensive talks between the two neighbors, whose borders have witnessed violent clashes that lasted for weeks.

The agreement comes amid a historical dispute between the two countries over sovereignty over border areas that include ancient temples dating back to the Khmer Empire, extending along a shared border of approximately 800 kilometers, which has been a recurring source of tension between the two sides for years.

The two parties had reached a similar ceasefire agreement at the end of last October in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, under the auspices of U.S. President Donald Trump, but the agreement faltered after weeks due to a security incident that injured several Thai soldiers, prompting Bangkok to suspend its commitment to the truce at that time.

Observers see the new agreement as a rare opportunity to de-escalate tensions and reopen the door for dialogue, hoping that diplomacy will end a prolonged conflict and restore reassurance to the residents of the border areas who have paid the price of tension for years.