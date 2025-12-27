بعد أيام من الترقّب والخوف الذي خيّم على القرى الحدودية، تنفّس سكان المناطق المتنازع عليها بين تايلند وكمبوديا الصعداء، مع إعلانٍ رسمي أعاد الأمل بعودة الهدوء إلى واحدة من أكثر المناطق توترًا في جنوب شرق آسيا.

وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع الكمبودية، أن تايلند وكمبوديا وقعتا، اليوم السبت، اتفاقًا جديدًا لوقف إطلاق النار، عقب ثلاثة أيام من المحادثات المكثفة بين الجارتين، اللتين شهدت حدودهما اشتباكات عنيفة استمرت لأسابيع.

ويأتي الاتفاق في ظل نزاع تاريخي بين البلدين حول السيادة على مناطق حدودية تضم معابد أثرية تعود إلى إمبراطورية الخمير، وتمتد على طول حدود مشتركة يبلغ طولها نحو 800 كيلومتر، ظلت لسنوات مصدر توتر متكرر بين الجانبين.

وكان الطرفان قد توصلا، في نهاية أكتوبر الماضي، إلى اتفاق مماثل لوقف إطلاق النار في العاصمة الماليزية كوالالمبور، برعاية الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، إلا أن الاتفاق تعثّر بعد أسابيع، عقب حادثة أمنية أدت إلى إصابة عدد من الجنود التايلنديين، ما دفع بانكوك إلى تعليق التزامها بالهدنة آنذاك.

ويرى مراقبون أن الاتفاق الجديد يمثل فرصة نادرة لخفض التصعيد، وفتح باب الحوار مجددًا، أملاً في أن تنهي الدبلوماسية نزاعًا طال أمده، وأن تعيد الطمأنينة لسكان المناطق الحدودية الذين دفعوا ثمن التوتر لسنوات.