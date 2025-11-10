بعد استقالة المدير العام والرئيسة التنفيذية للأخبار، اعتذر رئيس هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية «بي بي سي» سمير شاه، اليوم (الإثنين)، عمّا وصفه بـ«خطأ في التقدير» في طريقة تحرير خطاب للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في فيلم وثائقي لبرنامج «بانوراما».


وقال شاه إن «هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية أقرت بأن طريقة تحرير خطاب ترمب أعطت انطباعاً مضللاً، وكان ينبغي التعامل معه بقدر أكبر من الحذر»، موضحاً أن المسألة خضعت لمراجعة داخلية في وقت سابق من هذا العام.


التزام بالدفاع عن الحياد


وأضاف: كان ينبغي على الهيئة اتخاذ إجراء رسمي في ذلك الوقت، مشددداً في خطاب إلى المشرّعين البريطانيين على أنه «من الواضح تماماً أن على هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية أن تدافع عن الحياد».


وأشار إلى أن الهيئة ملتزمة باستعادة ثقة الجمهور، وضمان التزام صحافتها بأعلى معايير الإنصاف، كاتباً في الرسالة «تود هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية الاعتذار عن هذا الخطأ في التقدير».


وكان المدير العام لهيئة الإذاعة البريطانية تيم دافي قد استقال عقب انتقادات وجهت إلى المؤسسة بشأن تحيزها بما في ذلك الطريقة التي حررت بها خطاباً لترمب، بعد أن قام برنامج «بانوراما» الوثائقي الشهير بتحرير مقطعين من خطاب ترمب وبدا أنه يشجع أعمال الشغب التي وقعت في مقر الكونغرس الأمريكي في يناير 2021.


كيف دمجت «بي بي سي» خطابات ترمب؟


ودمج البرنامج الذي بُث في أكتوبر 2024، مقاطع من خطاب ألقاه ترمب بواشنطن في 6 يناير 2021، قبل أحداث الشغب التي وقعت بعد الانتخابات، وانتهت باقتحام مبنى الكابيتول الأمريكي، وهو ما أثار انتقادات للهيئة بسبب هذا الفلم الذي كان يحمل عنوان «ترمب: فرصة ثانية؟» وبُث قبل أسبوع من الانتخابات الرئاسية الأمريكية.


وأظهر الفيديو المعد من البرنامج ترمب وكأنه يقول لمؤيديه: «سنذهب إلى مبنى الكابيتول، وسأكون معكم، وسنقاتل بشراسة، حتى النهاية» مع أن خطاب ترمب قال فيه: «سنذهب إلى مبنى الكابيتول، وسنشجع شيوخنا ونوابنا الشجعان»، أما الجزئية المضافة على الخطاب (سنقاتل بشراسة) فكانت من مقطع آخر عندما كان ترمب يتحدث عن مدى «فساد» الانتخابات الأمريكية.