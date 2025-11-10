After the resignation of the general director and the executive president of news, the head of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Samir Shah, apologized today (Monday) for what he described as a "misjudgment" in the editing of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump in a documentary for the "Panorama" program.



Shah stated that "the BBC acknowledged that the editing of Trump's speech gave a misleading impression, and it should have been handled with greater caution," explaining that the matter underwent an internal review earlier this year.



Commitment to Defending Neutrality



He added that the corporation should have taken formal action at that time, emphasizing in a letter to British lawmakers that "it is absolutely clear that the BBC must defend its neutrality."



He noted that the corporation is committed to restoring public trust and ensuring that its journalism adheres to the highest standards of fairness, writing in the letter, "The BBC would like to apologize for this misjudgment."



The general director of the BBC, Tim Davie, resigned following criticisms directed at the organization regarding its bias, including the way it edited a speech for Trump, after the famous documentary program "Panorama" edited two clips from Trump's speech, which appeared to encourage the riots that took place at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.



How Did the BBC Edit Trump's Speeches?



The program, which aired in October 2024, combined clips from a speech delivered by Trump in Washington on January 6, 2021, before the riots that occurred after the elections, culminating in the storming of the U.S. Capitol, which drew criticism for the film titled "Trump: A Second Chance?" that aired a week before the U.S. presidential elections.



The edited video from the program showed Trump seemingly telling his supporters: "We will go to the Capitol, and I will be with you, and we will fight fiercely, to the end," whereas Trump's actual speech stated: "We will go to the Capitol, and we will cheer on our brave senators and congressmen," while the added phrase (we will fight fiercely) was from another clip where Trump was discussing the "corruption" of the U.S. elections.