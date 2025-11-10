وسط تنسيق أمني كبير وخطة محكمة تنطلق غداً (الثلاثاء) الانتخابات التشريعية العراقية بدورتها السادسة في مختلف أنحاء البلاد. وبحسب رئيس اللجنة الأمنية العليا للانتخابات نائب قائد العمليات المشتركة الفريق أول الركن قيس المحمداوي فإن هناك خطة محكمة لنقل المواد الانتخابية جواً وبراً وفق توقيتات دقيقة لجميع المحافظات والأقاليم.


وقال المحمداوي: «القانون الانتخابي يطبق بشكل موحد، مع اختلاف جهة الحماية داخل الإقليم».


الرئيس العراقي يدعو للمشاركة


بدوره، دعا الرئيس العراقي عبد اللطيف جمال رشيد اليوم إلى المشاركة الفعالة والواسعة في الانتخابات، مؤكداً أنها الطريق الوحيد لتصحيح الأخطاء ومعالجة السلبيات وتطوير النظام السياسي.


وقال رشيد: «على جميع الناخبين النظر بواقعية وصدق وأمانة وهم يختارون المرشحين لعضوية مجلس النواب».


غضب عراقي من تصريحات إيران


من جهة أخرى، أعربت وزارة الخارجية العراقية اليوم (الإثنين) عن استغرابها من التصريحات التي أدلى بها المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية بشأن الانتخابات العراقية.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء العراقية (واع) عن بيان وزارة الخارجية قوله: «الوزارة تُعربُ عن استغرابِها من هذا التصريح الّذي أَدلى به المتحدث باسم وزارةِ الخارجيّةِ الإيرانيّة إسماعیل بقائي، وتراهُ مُستفِزاً ويُمثِّلُ تدخّلاً واضحاً ومرفوضاً في الشأنِ الدّاخليِّ العراقيّ، إذ إن العمليّةَ الانتخابيّةَ تُعَدُّ شأناً وطنياً خالصاً يَخضعُ لإرادةِ الشعبِ العراقيِّ ومؤسّساتهِ الدستوريّةِ حصراً».


وأضافت: «العراق يُقيمُ علاقات متوازنة مع جيرانه، تقومُ على مبدأ احترامِ السّيادةِ المتبادلةِ، وعدمِ التدخّلِ في الشؤونِ الدّاخليّةِ للدّول»، مشددة على أن الحفاظَ على حُسنِ الجوار يتطلّبُ التزاماً دقيقاً بهذهِ المبادئ، وتجنّب أيِّ تصريحاتٍ أو مواقف من شأنِها المساس بسيادةِ العراقِ أو التدخّل في شؤونهِ الدّاخليّة».