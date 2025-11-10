Amid significant security coordination and a meticulous plan, the Iraqi legislative elections for their sixth session will commence tomorrow (Tuesday) across various regions of the country. According to the head of the High Security Committee for the elections, Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lieutenant General Qais Al-Muhandis, there is a precise plan for the aerial and ground transportation of electoral materials according to specific timings for all provinces and regions.



Al-Muhandis stated: "The electoral law is applied uniformly, with differences in the protection entity within the region."



The Iraqi President Calls for Participation



For his part, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid today called for active and widespread participation in the elections, emphasizing that it is the only way to correct mistakes, address negatives, and develop the political system.



Rashid said: "All voters should look realistically, honestly, and sincerely as they choose candidates for membership in the House of Representatives."



Iraqi Anger Over Iranian Statements



On another note, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its astonishment today (Monday) at the statements made by the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the Iraqi elections.



The Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement saying: "The ministry expresses its astonishment at this statement made by the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ismail Baqaei, and considers it provocative and represents a clear and unacceptable interference in Iraqi internal affairs, as the electoral process is regarded as a purely national matter subject exclusively to the will of the Iraqi people and its constitutional institutions."



It added: "Iraq maintains balanced relations with its neighbors, based on the principle of mutual respect for sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of states," stressing that maintaining good neighborliness requires a strict commitment to these principles and avoiding any statements or positions that could affect Iraq's sovereignty or interfere in its internal affairs."