In a swift diplomatic move to address an escalating security crisis, Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdel Aty made a phone call to his Malian counterpart, Abdoulaye Diop, to discuss enhancing bilateral relations and ways to combat terrorism in the African Sahel region, with a primary focus on the incident involving the kidnapping of three Egyptian citizens in Mali.

The call began with Minister Abdel Aty expressing Egypt's deep appreciation for the historical and brotherly relations that bind Cairo and Bamako, emphasizing Egypt's commitment to leveraging the positive momentum in relations over recent years to elevate them to higher levels, thereby enhancing cooperation in the fields of security and development.

In the context of the security crisis, the Malian minister briefed his Egyptian counterpart on the latest developments in the security situation in Mali, where the government is facing significant challenges from terrorist groups and extremism, alongside intensive efforts to restore stability.

For his part, Minister Abdel Aty affirmed the priority of protecting Egyptian citizens residing in Mali, stressing Cairo's close monitoring of the situation there and the ongoing coordination with Malian authorities.

At the heart of the discussions, the Egyptian minister called for maximum efforts to secure the immediate release of the three kidnapped Egyptians.

Malian Minister Diop responded by confirming that close follow-up is ongoing with Malian ministries and security agencies to uncover the circumstances of the incident and expedite the release of the hostages, with his country committed to providing the highest levels of protection for Egyptians present on its territory.

The call concluded with a mutual affirmation to strengthen bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism and extremism, which supports stability in Mali and the African continent as a whole.

The Malian minister expressed Bamako's strong desire for brotherly relations with Egypt, praising Cairo's role in supporting the security and stability of Mali.

This call comes amid rising terrorist threats in the Sahel region, where thousands of Egyptians work on developmental and commercial projects in Mali, making the issue of the three hostages a true test of the depth of partnership between the two countries.

Egypt emphasizes that it will continue to follow up on the case until its citizens return safely, while being ready to provide support in counter-terrorism efforts.