في خطوة دبلوماسية عاجلة لمواجهة أزمة أمنية متفاقمة، أجرى وزير الخارجيه المصري الدكتور بدر عبد العاطي اتصالاً هاتفياً مع نظيره المالي عبدالله ديوب، لمناقشة تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية وسبل مكافحة الإرهاب في منطقة الساحل الأفريقي، مع التركيز الرئيسي على حادث اختطاف ثلاثة مواطنين مصريين في مالي.
بدأ الاتصال بتعبير الوزير عبد العاطي عن تقدير مصر العميق للعلاقات التاريخية والأخوية التي تربط بين القاهرة وباماكو، مشدداً على حرص مصر على استثمار الزخم الإيجابي في العلاقات خلال السنوات الأخيرة لرفعها إلى مستويات أعلى، بما يعزز التعاون في مجالات الأمن والتنمية.
وفي سياق الأزمة الأمنية، أطلع الوزير المالي نظيره المصري على آخر التطورات في الوضع الأمني بمالي، حيث تواجه الحكومة تحديات كبيرة من الجماعات الإرهابية والتطرف، مع جهود مكثفة لاستعادة الاستقرار.
من جانبه، أكد الوزير عبد العاطي أولوية حماية المواطنين المصريين المقيمين في مالي، مشدداً على متابعة القاهرة الدقيقة للأوضاع هناك والتنسيق المستمر مع السلطات المالية.
وفي قلب المناقشات، طالب الوزير المصري ببذل أقصى الجهود لإطلاق سراح المصريين الثلاثة المختطفين فوراً.
واستجاب الوزير المالي ديوب بتأكيد أن المتابعة جارية عن كثب مع الوزارات والأجهزة الأمنية المالية لكشف ملابسات الحادث وتسريع عملية الإفراج عن المختطفين، مع التزام بلاده بتوفير أعلى درجات الحماية للمصريين المتواجدين على أراضيها.
واختتم الاتصال بتأكيد مشترك على تعزيز التعاون الثنائي في مكافحة الإرهاب والتطرف، بما يدعم الاستقرار في مالي والقارة الأفريقية ككل.
وأعرب الوزير المالي عن حرص باماكو الشديد على العلاقات الأخوية مع مصر، مشيداً بدور القاهرة في دعم أمن واستقرار مالي.
يأتي هذا الاتصال في ظل تصاعد التهديدات الإرهابية في منطقة الساحل، حيث يعمل آلاف المصريين في مشاريع تنموية وتجارية بمالي، مما يجعل قضية المختطفين الثلاثة اختباراً حقيقياً لعمق الشراكة بين البلدين.
وتؤكد مصر أنها ستتابع القضية حتى عودة مواطنيها سالمين، مع استعدادها لتقديم الدعم في جهود مكافحة الإرهاب.