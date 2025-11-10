The Iranian authorities rejected the American accusations of planning to assassinate the Israeli ambassador to Mexico, describing them as "ridiculous."



Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei stated today (Monday), "We find this allegation extremely ridiculous," placing it within the context of Washington's efforts "to destroy Iran's friendly relations with other countries." He emphasized that "the whole issue is fabricated."



American and Israeli officials announced that Mexican security forces thwarted the assassination plot, while an American official reported that the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard initiated the operation in late 2024 before it was thwarted this year.



He noted that the operation was led by a member of Unit 11000 of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, who had previously worked for years at the Iranian embassy in Venezuela, where he recruited Iranian agents from various Latin American countries, according to Axios.



The alleged plot involves recruiting agents through the Iranian embassy in Venezuela, whose leftist president, Nicolas Maduro, is allied with Iran.



The Iranian embassy in Mexico rejected the claims made by the United States and Israel regarding the thwarting of Tehran's plot to assassinate the Israeli ambassador in the Latin American country.



In a statement on its website, the embassy described the accusations as "media fabrications and a big lie aimed at harming the friendly and historical relations between Mexico and Iran, which we categorically reject."