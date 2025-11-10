رفضت السلطات الإيرانية الاتهامات الأمريكية لها بالتخطيط لاغتيال السفيرة الإسرائيلية لدى المكسيك، واصفة إياها بـ«السخيفة».


وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية إسماعيل بقائي، اليوم(الإثنين)، «وجدنا هذا الادعاء سخيفا للغاية»، واضعا ذلك في إطار مساعي واشنطن «لتدمير علاقات إيران الوديّة مع بلدان أخرى». وأكد أن «القضية كلها مفبركة».


وكان مسؤولون أمريكيون وإسرائيليون، أعلنوا أن أجهزة الأمن المكسيكية أحبطت مخطط الاغتيال، فيما أفاد مسؤول أمريكي أن قوة القدس التابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني هي من بدأت تنفيذ العملية أواخر عام 2024 قبل أن يتم إحباطها خلال العام الحالي.


ولفت إلى أن العملية كان يقودها عنصر من وحدة 11000 في الحرس الثوري الإيراني، سبق أن عمل لسنوات في السفارة الإيرانية في فنزويلا، حيث قام بتجنيد عملاء إيرانيين من مختلف دول أمريكا اللاتينية، بحسب موقع «أكسيوس».


ويتعلّق المخطط المفترض بتجنيد عملاء بواسطة السفارة الإيرانية في فنزويلا التي يتحالف رئيسها اليساري نيكولاس مادورو مع إيران.


ورفضت السفارة الإيرانية لدى المكسيك، مزاعم الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل بإحباط مخطط طهران لاغتيال السفيرة الإسرائيلية لدى الدولة الواقعة في أمريكا اللاتينية.


ووصفت السفارة في بيان على موقعها الإلكتروني الاتهامات بأنها «افتراءات إعلامية وكذبة كبيرة هدفها الإضرار بالعلاقات الودية والتاريخية بين البلدين المكسيك وإيران، وهو ما نرفضه رفضا قاطعا».