A terrorist group affiliated with Al-Qaeda has adopted the kidnapping of 3 Egyptian citizens in the west of the country. The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today (Sunday) that it is closely monitoring the ongoing developments and the situation of the community in Mali, following the abduction of 3 Egyptians by extremist organizations there.



The ministry stated in a statement: "We emphasize the necessity of adhering to the instructions and laws of the Malian authorities, carrying identification documents, limiting movements, and avoiding travel from the capital to other cities and regions, while exercising the necessary caution during any movement at this time," presenting emergency contact numbers.



Details of the Kidnapping of the Egyptians



A group calling itself "Supporters of Islam and Muslims" announced a few days ago the detention of two Egyptians, and later confirmed the kidnapping of the third while he was passing on the Segou road in eastern the Malian capital, clarifying that the third abductee is an Egyptian businessman, whom they accused of collaborating with the Malian authorities.



The extremist group demanded a ransom of 5 million dollars in exchange for the release of the three hostages.



This operation comes as part of a broad escalation adopted by the group against the Bamako government, aiming to impose a suffocating economic blockade by cutting off the main roads leading to the capital, which has led to a severe fuel shortage, the closure of schools and universities, and a rise in the prices of basic goods by more than 200%.



Areas Controlled by the Group



The terrorist group controls about 80% of gold production in the Kayes region, which has seen an increase in incidents of truck burnings and driver kidnappings. The group relies on these activities to finance its military and logistical operations.



Mali has witnessed a series of kidnappings in recent months targeting foreigners working in development projects and mining areas, including 5 Indians working on a power project near the bridge west of Bamako, and 4 Chinese in the Kayes region since last July, in addition to one Iranian in September.