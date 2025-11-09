فيما تبنت جماعة متطرفة تابعة لتنظيم القاعدة الإرهابي اختطاف 3 مواطنين مصريين في غرب البلاد، أعلنت وزارة الخارجية المصرية اليوم (الأحد) أنها تتابع عن كثب التطورات الجارية وأوضاع الجالية في مالي، بعد اختطاف 3 مصريين على يد تنظيمات متشددة هناك.


وقالت الوزارة في بيان: «نؤكد على ضرورة الالتزام بتعليمات وقوانين السلطات المالية وحمل الأوراق الثبوتية، والحد من التحركات وعدم السفر من العاصمة للمدن والأقاليم الأخرى، وتوخي الحذر اللازم عند أي تحرك في الوقت الراهن»، مستعرضة أرقام هواتف للاتصال بها في حالة الطوارئ.


تفاصيل اختطاف المصريين


وكانت جماعة تطلق على نفسها «نصرة الإسلام والمسلمين» قد أعلنت قبل أيام احتجاز مصريين اثنين، ثم أكدت لاحقاً خطف الثالث أثناء مروره على طريق سيجو باماكو شرقي العاصمة المالية، موضحة أن المختطف الثالث هو رجل أعمال مصري، اتهمته بالتعاون مع السلطات المالية.


وطالبت الجماعة المتطرفة بفدية مالية قدرها 5 ملايين دولار مقابل الإفراج عن المختطفين الثلاثة.


تأتي هذه العملية في إطار تصعيد واسع تتبناه الجماعة ضد حكومة باماكو، وتسعى إلى فرض حصار اقتصادي خانق من خلال قطع الطرق الرئيسية المؤدية إلى العاصمة، ما أدى إلى نقص حاد في الوقود، وإغلاق المدارس والجامعات، وارتفاع أسعار السلع الأساسية بنسبة تجاوزت 200%.


المناطق التي تسيطر عليها الجماعة


وتسيطر الجماعة الإرهابية على نحو 80% من إنتاج الذهب في منطقة كايس، وهي منطقة تشهد تزايداً في حوادث حرق الشاحنات واختطاف السائقين، وتعتمد الجماعة على هذه الأنشطة لتمويل عملياتها العسكرية واللوجستية.


وشهدت مالي خلال الأشهر الأخيرة سلسلة من عمليات الاختطاف استهدفت أجانب يعملون في مشاريع تنموية ومناطق تعدين، بينهم 5 هنود يعملون في مشروع كهرباء قرب كوبري غربي باماكو، و4 صينيين في منطقة كايس منذ يوليو الماضي، إلى جانب إيراني واحد في سبتمبر.