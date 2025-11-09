شرع العراقيون بالتصويت في المرحلة الأولى من الانتخابات البرلمانية، اليوم(الأحد)، والتي تقتصر على القوات الأمنية والنازحين بمشاركة أكثر من مليون ناخب عسكري و265 ألف نازح، فيما ينطلق التصويت العام (الثلاثاء) وسط توقعات بمشاركة واسعة من فئة الشباب.


وتشكل الانتخابا اختباراً لرئيس الوزراء محمد شياع السوداني، مع منافسة بين ائتلافاته وأحزاب سنية وكردية، فيما يقاطع تيار مقتدى الصدر الانتخابات.

أفراد الأمن العراقي يدلون بأصواتهم في مركز اقتراع بالموصل. التصويت الخاص


وأعلنت مفوضية الانتخابات العراقية، أن عملية التصويت الخاص ستستمر حتى الساعة السادسة مساءً بمشاركة مليون و313 ألفاً و890 ناخباً عسكرياً، وأفادت بأن عدد مراكز الاقتراع المخصصة للعسكريين بلغ 809 مراكز. ويشمل التصويت الخاص، مشاركة 265 ألفاً و538 نازحاً في 97 مركز اقتراع.


وأكد وزير الداخلية عبد الأمير الشمري لوكالة الأنباء العراقية (واع)، اليوم أن العملية الانتخابية تسير بانسيابية عالية وبشكل منظم، لافتا إلى أن المراكز الانتخابية مؤمنة بالكامل.

التصويت العام


وينطلق التصويت العام، الثلاثاء، وسط ترقب بشأن نسبة المشاركة، إذ تشهد هذه الانتخابات ترشح العديد من السياسيين الشباب، وتفيد المعلومات بأن نحو 40% من المرشحين المسجلين تقل أعمارهم عن 40 عاماً، ما يسلط الضوء على محاولات الجيل الجديد للوصول إلى السلطة.


وتوقع أن تظهر النتائج الأولية في غضون أيام من التصويت، لكن المحادثات لتشكيل الحكومة عادة ما تستمر فترة أطول، وسط تعقيدات سياسية.


وبعد التصديق على النتائج من المفوضية العليا المستقلة للانتخابات والمحكمة الاتحادية العليا، يجتمع البرلمان الجديد المكون من 329 عضواً لانتخاب رئيس له ونوابه ثم رئيس الدولة، الذي يكلف الكتلة الأكبر من حيث عدد المقاعد بتشكيل الحكومة، ويكون أمام المرشح 30 يوماً للحصول على الموافقة على تشكيل الحكومة.

أبرز الائتلافات السياسية


وتعتبر الانتخابات اختباراً مهماً لرئيس الوزراء شياع السوداني، الذي تولى منصبه في 2022، ويقود ائتلاف «الإعمار والتنمية» الذي يضم عدة أحزاب شيعية، ويركز في حملته الانتخابية على «تحسين الخدمات ومحاربة الفساد وتوطيد سلطة الدولة».


ويتمتع ائتلاف دولة القانون الذي يقوده رئيس الوزراء السابق نوري المالكي، بنفوذ ويتنافس مع الائتلاف الذي ينتمي إليه السوداني.


فيما تتمثل القوى السياسية السنية في «حزب تقدم» بقيادة رئيس البرلمان السابق محمد الحلبوسي، وتتركز شعبيته في غرب وشمال العراق حيث الغالبية السنية.


ويهيمن «الحزب الديمقراطي الكردستاني» الذي يرأسه مسعود بارزاني على الحكومة شبه المستقلة في إقليم كردستان، ويسعى إلى الحصول على حصة أكبر من عوائد النفط التي تدعم الميزانية العامة.


وينافس «الاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني»، بقيادة بافل طالباني، «الحزب الديمقراطي الكردستاني»، ويدعو إلى توثيق العلاقات مع بغداد، ويهدف إلى الدفاع عن معاقله التقليدية.