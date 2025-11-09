The Iraqis began voting in the first phase of the parliamentary elections today (Sunday), which is limited to security forces and displaced persons, with the participation of more than one million military voters and 265,000 displaced individuals, while the general voting will commence on (Tuesday) amid expectations of wide participation from the youth demographic.



The elections represent a test for Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, with competition among his coalitions and Sunni and Kurdish parties, while the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr is boycotting the elections.

Special Voting



The Iraqi Electoral Commission announced that the special voting process will continue until 6 PM with the participation of one million, 313 thousand, and 890 military voters. It reported that the number of polling centers designated for military personnel reached 809 centers. The special voting includes the participation of 265,538 displaced individuals in 97 polling centers.



Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari confirmed to the Iraqi News Agency (INA) today that the electoral process is proceeding smoothly and in an organized manner, noting that the polling centers are fully secured.

General Voting



The general voting will commence on Tuesday, with anticipation regarding the turnout rate, as this election sees many young politicians running for office. Reports indicate that about 40% of registered candidates are under the age of 40, highlighting the new generation's attempts to reach power.



Initial results are expected to be announced within days of the voting, but discussions to form a government usually take longer due to political complexities.



After the results are certified by the Independent High Electoral Commission and the Federal Supreme Court, the new parliament, consisting of 329 members, will convene to elect its president and deputies, followed by the head of state, who will task the largest bloc in terms of seats with forming the government. The candidate will have 30 days to obtain approval for the government formation.

Major Political Coalitions



The elections are an important test for Prime Minister Shia' al-Sudani, who took office in 2022 and leads the "Reconstruction and Development" coalition, which includes several Shiite parties. His electoral campaign focuses on "improving services, combating corruption, and consolidating state authority."



The State of Law coalition, led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, holds influence and competes with the coalition to which al-Sudani belongs.



The Sunni political forces are represented by the "Progress" Party, led by former Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, whose popularity is concentrated in western and northern Iraq, where the Sunni majority resides.



The "Kurdistan Democratic Party," headed by Masoud Barzani, dominates the semi-autonomous government in the Kurdistan Region and seeks a larger share of oil revenues that support the general budget.



The "Patriotic Union of Kurdistan," led by Pavel Talabani, competes with the "Kurdistan Democratic Party" and calls for strengthening relations with Baghdad, aiming to defend its traditional strongholds.