أعلن الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الخميس)، حظر أنشطة 37 منظمة إنسانية دولية كبرى في قطاع غزة، زاعمة أن تلك المنظمات لم تزوّد سلطات الاحتلال بقوائم أسماء موظفيها الفلسطينيين عملا بتشريع جديد.


وأوضحت وزارة شؤون الشتات في بيان أن المنظمات التي لم تلتزم بالمعايير المطلوبة في ما يتعلق بالأمن والشفافية ستُعلَّق رخصها، مبينة أن المشكلة الرئيسية التي حُدِدَت هي رفض (هذه المنظمات) تقديم معلومات كاملة وقابلة للتحقق في شأن موظفيها، وهو شرط أساسي.


وقال وزير شؤون الشتات، عميحاي شيكلي: المساعدات الإنسانية موضع ترحيب، لكن استغلال الأطر الإنسانية مرفوض.


من جهة أخرى، قال الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش، إن القرارات التي اتخذها الكنيست الإسرائيلي بحق وكالة الأمم المتحدة لغوث وتشغيل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين (الأونروا)، تهدف إلى عرقلة عمليات الوكالة، معرباً عن إدانته للتعديلات التي أدخلها الكنيست الإسرائيلي على قانون وقف عمليات الأونروا الصادر في 29 ديسمبر الماضي.


وأشار إلى أن هذه التعديلات تهدف إلى زيادة عرقلة عمليات الأونروا وقدرتها على تنفيذ مهماتها الموكلة إليها، مبيناً أن التعديلات والقرارات المذكورة تتعارض مع وضع الأونروا وإطار القانون الدولي، ويجب إلغاؤها فوراً.


وأشار إلى أن الأونروا جزء لا يتجزأ من الأمم المتحدة.