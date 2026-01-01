The Israeli occupation announced today (Thursday) a ban on the activities of 37 major international humanitarian organizations in the Gaza Strip, claiming that these organizations did not provide the occupation authorities with lists of their Palestinian employees in accordance with new legislation.



The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs clarified in a statement that organizations that do not comply with the required standards regarding security and transparency will have their licenses suspended, indicating that the main issue identified is the refusal of these organizations to provide complete and verifiable information about their employees, which is a fundamental requirement.



Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Amichai Shikli, stated: humanitarian aid is welcome, but the exploitation of humanitarian frameworks is unacceptable.



On the other hand, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the decisions made by the Israeli Knesset regarding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) aim to obstruct the agency's operations, expressing his condemnation of the amendments introduced by the Israeli Knesset to the law halting UNRWA operations issued on December 29 of last year.



He pointed out that these amendments aim to further obstruct UNRWA's operations and its ability to carry out its mandated tasks, noting that the mentioned amendments and decisions contradict UNRWA's status and the framework of international law, and should be immediately revoked.



He emphasized that UNRWA is an integral part of the United Nations.