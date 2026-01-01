في واحد من أكثر عمليات السطو تعقيداً وجرأة في تاريخ ألمانيا الحديث، نجح مجهولون في سرقة مبالغ تقدر بنحو 30 مليون يورو، (حوالى 35 مليون دولار أمريكي) من صناديق الأمانات في فرع سبارکاسه في منطقة بوير بمدينة غيلسنكيرشن، شمال الراين-وستفاليا خلال عطلة أعياد الميلاد الممتدة، مستغلة الهدوء التام في المدينة الصناعية الواقعة في قلب منطقة الرور.
خلال عطلة عيد الميلاد.. نفق سري يؤدي إلى أكبر خسارة في تاريخ البنوك الألمانية

واكتشفت الحادثة صباحاً بعدما أطلق إنذار حريق، وعند وصول خدمات الطوارئ الإطفاء والشرطة، وجدوا ثقباً هائلاً في جدار الخزنة تحت الأرض، تم حفره باستخدام مثقاب صناعي كبير من مرآب سيارات مجاور.

وعملت العصابة على اقتحام وتكسير أكثر من 3,200 صندوق أمانات، ونهب محتوياتها من نقود، ذهب، مجوهرات، وأشياء ثمينة أخرى. وكشفت التحريات أن التشكيل العصابي قضى نحو ساعات عدة داخل المبنى لفتح الصناديق يدوياً أو بأدوات، ثم خرجوا محملين بحقائب كبيرة.
وكشفت كاميرات المراقبة في المرآب سيارة أودي RS6 سوداء بلوحة مسروقة من هانوفر على بعد أكثر من 200 كم تغادر فجر الإثنين محملة بحقائب كبيرة. وأكدت الشرطة صحة الفيديو المنتشر، ويُعتقد أنه يظهر المشتبه بهم الرئيسيين.

ووصفت الشرطة العملية بأنها «مهنية للغاية»، تتطلب تخطيطاً دقيقاً، معرفة مسبقة بالمبنى، و«طاقة إجرامية كبيرة» قارنها متحدث شرطة بفيلم «Ocean's Eleven» الهوليوودي، واعتبرها من أكبر السرقات في تاريخ ألمانيا بعد الحرب.

وبلغ عدد العملاء المتضررين نحو 2,700 شخص بعضهم يمتلك أكثر من صندوق واحد، وتشمل الصناديق المتضررة نحو 95% من إجمالي الصناديق في الفرع حوالى 3,250-3,300 صندوق.

وأثارت عملية السرقة موجة غضب من العملاء والمودعين لدى البنك الألماني الشهير، إذ تجمّع مئات العملاء أمام الفرع مطالبين بمعلومات، مما أدى إلى توتر وتدخل الشرطة، وأغلق الفرع مؤقتاً بسبب الأضرار الهيكلية الجسيمة، ولا يُعرف موعد إعادة الفتح، وأنشأت Sparkasse خط ساخن للمتضررين، وتتعاون مع شركة التأمين Provinzial لتسريع التعويضات.