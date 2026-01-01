خلال عطلة عيد الميلاد.. نفق سري يؤدي إلى أكبر خسارة في تاريخ البنوك الألمانية

In one of the most complex and audacious heists in modern German history, unknown individuals succeeded in stealing amounts estimated at around 30 million euros (approximately 35 million US dollars) from safety deposit boxes at the Sparkasse branch in the Buer area of Gelsenkirchen, North Rhine-Westphalia during the extended Christmas holiday, taking advantage of the complete quiet in the industrial city located in the heart of the Ruhr area.



The incident was discovered in the morning after a fire alarm was triggered, and upon the arrival of emergency services, including firefighters and police, they found a huge hole in the wall of the underground vault, which had been drilled using a large industrial drill from a nearby parking garage.

The gang managed to break into and smash more than 3,200 safety deposit boxes, looting their contents of cash, gold, jewelry, and other valuable items. Investigations revealed that the criminal group spent several hours inside the building opening the boxes manually or with tools, then left loaded with large bags.



Surveillance cameras in the garage captured a black Audi RS6 with a stolen license plate from Hanover, over 200 km away, leaving early Monday morning loaded with large bags. The police confirmed the authenticity of the circulated video, which is believed to show the main suspects.

The police described the operation as "extremely professional," requiring meticulous planning, prior knowledge of the building, and "a significant criminal energy," which a police spokesperson compared to the Hollywood film "Ocean's Eleven," considering it one of the largest thefts in Germany's post-war history.

Approximately 2,700 clients were affected, some of whom own more than one box, with the damaged boxes accounting for about 95% of the total boxes in the branch, around 3,250-3,300 boxes.

The heist sparked a wave of anger from clients and depositors at the renowned German bank, as hundreds of clients gathered outside the branch demanding information, leading to tension and police intervention. The branch was temporarily closed due to significant structural damage, and the reopening date is unknown. Sparkasse has set up a hotline for the affected individuals and is cooperating with the insurance company Provinzial to expedite compensation.