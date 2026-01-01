Saudi Aramco announced an increase in diesel prices in Saudi Arabia by 7.8% to 1.79 riyals per liter, according to the company's latest updates on its website, effective today (Thursday) January 1, 2026.



The Gas and Manufacturing Company (GASCO) has standardized the prices of liquefied petroleum gas used for filling gas cylinders and central tanks across all regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, starting from January 1, 2026, as part of the governance measures for adjusting energy and water product prices.



The new prices include filling an 11 kg cylinder at a price of 26.23 riyals, filling a 5 kg cylinder at a price of 11.93 riyals, and filling central tanks at a price of 1.770 riyals per liter. The company confirmed that the prices include transportation fees and value-added tax.



This measure aims to reduce price discrepancies between regions and enhance the quality of service provided to consumers, reflecting GASCO's commitment as a national partner supporting development and economic integration.