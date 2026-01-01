أعلنت شركة أرامكو رفع أسعار الديزل في السعودية بنسبة 7.8% إلى 1.79 ريال للتر، وفقا لآخر تحديثات الشركة عبر موقعها الإلكتروني، وذلك ابتداء من اليوم (الخميس) 1 يناير 2026.
ووحدت شركة الغاز والتصنيع الأهلية (غازكو) أسعار منتج غاز البترول السائل المستخدم في تعبئة أسطوانات الغاز والخزانات المركزية، في جميع مناطق المملكة العربية السعودية، وذلك اعتبارًا من 1 يناير 2026، ضمن إجراءات حوكمة تعديل أسعار منتجات الطاقة والمياه.
وتشمل الأسعار الجديدة تعبئة أسطوانة سعة 11 كجم بسعر 26.23 ريال، وتعبئة أسطوانة سعة 5 كجم بسعر 11.93 ريال، وتعبئة الخزانات المركزية بسعر 1.770 ريال للتر الواحد. وأكدت الشركة أن الأسعار تشمل أجور النقل وضريبة القيمة المضافة.
ويهدف هذا الإجراء إلى الحد من التباين السعري بين المناطق، وتعزيز جودة الخدمة المقدمة للمستهلكين، في خطوة تعبّر عن التزام «غازكو» بدورها كشريك وطني داعم للتنمية والتكامل الاقتصادي.
Saudi Aramco announced an increase in diesel prices in Saudi Arabia by 7.8% to 1.79 riyals per liter, according to the company's latest updates on its website, effective today (Thursday) January 1, 2026.
The Gas and Manufacturing Company (GASCO) has standardized the prices of liquefied petroleum gas used for filling gas cylinders and central tanks across all regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, starting from January 1, 2026, as part of the governance measures for adjusting energy and water product prices.
The new prices include filling an 11 kg cylinder at a price of 26.23 riyals, filling a 5 kg cylinder at a price of 11.93 riyals, and filling central tanks at a price of 1.770 riyals per liter. The company confirmed that the prices include transportation fees and value-added tax.
This measure aims to reduce price discrepancies between regions and enhance the quality of service provided to consumers, reflecting GASCO's commitment as a national partner supporting development and economic integration.