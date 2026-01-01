أعلنت شركة أرامكو رفع أسعار الديزل في السعودية بنسبة 7.8% إلى 1.79 ريال للتر، وفقا لآخر تحديثات الشركة عبر موقعها الإلكتروني، وذلك ابتداء من اليوم (الخميس) 1 يناير 2026.


ووحدت شركة الغاز والتصنيع الأهلية (غازكو) أسعار منتج غاز البترول السائل المستخدم في تعبئة أسطوانات الغاز والخزانات المركزية، في جميع مناطق المملكة العربية السعودية، وذلك اعتبارًا من 1 يناير 2026، ضمن إجراءات حوكمة تعديل أسعار منتجات الطاقة والمياه.


وتشمل الأسعار الجديدة تعبئة أسطوانة سعة 11 كجم بسعر 26.23 ريال، وتعبئة أسطوانة سعة 5 كجم بسعر 11.93 ريال، وتعبئة الخزانات المركزية بسعر 1.770 ريال للتر الواحد. وأكدت الشركة أن الأسعار تشمل أجور النقل وضريبة القيمة المضافة.


ويهدف هذا الإجراء إلى الحد من التباين السعري بين المناطق، وتعزيز جودة الخدمة المقدمة للمستهلكين، في خطوة تعبّر عن التزام «غازكو» بدورها كشريك وطني داعم للتنمية والتكامل الاقتصادي.