The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced yesterday (Saturday) that its security units managed to dismantle several cells of the "ISIS" organization in a wide-ranging security operation targeting the organization's cells in several provinces.

The ministry clarified in a statement that the security operation, which was carried out based on accurate intelligence information and close monitoring of the movements of these cells over the past weeks, resulted in the arrest of many of its members. It noted that this operation is part of the ongoing national efforts to confront the schemes that target the security of the homeland and the safety of citizens.

The Syrian Ministry of Interior had announced on October 19 that it had dismantled a cell affiliated with the "ISIS" organization in a security operation in the countryside of Damascus, which resulted in the arrest of one member of the cell and the neutralization of two others, one of whom attempted to detonate his explosive belt during the clash.