أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية أمس (السبت)، أن وحداتها الأمنية تمكنت من تفكيك عدة خلايا لتنظيم «داعش»، في عملية أمنية واسعة استهدفت خلايا التنظيم في عدد من المحافظات.

وأوضحت الوزارة في بيان لها أن العملية الأمنية التي نُفذت استناداً إلى معلومات استخبارية دقيقة، ومتابعة حثيثة لتحركات هذه الخلايا على مدى الأسابيع الماضية، أسفرت عن إلقاء القبض على العديد من عناصرها، مشيرة إلى أن هذه العملية تأتي في إطار الجهود الوطنية المستمرة للتصدي للمخططات التي تستهدف أمن الوطن وسلامة المواطنين.

وكانت وزارة الداخلية السورية، قد أعلنت في 19 أكتوبر الماضي تفكيك خلية تابعة لتنظيم «داعش» في عملية أمنية في ريف دمشق، أسفرت عن إلقاء القبض على أحد أفراد الخلية، وتحييد اثنين آخرين حاول أحدهما تفجير حزامه الناسف أثناء الاشتباك.