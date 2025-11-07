هل يتغير شكل العراق السياسي مع نتائج الانتخابات البرلمانية المرتقبة في الـ11 من الشهر الجاري؟

سؤال محوري ربما تكون الإجابة عنه ضبابية؛ بسبب انقلاب المواقف رأساً على عقب وانحسار المد الخارجي ودخول الولايات المتحدة على عدد من الملفات، إلا أن المؤكد أن هذه الانتخابات تعد محطة استراتيجية حاسمة تهدف إلى إعادة تشكيل التوازنات السياسية داخل البرلمان القادم.


لكن القراءة العميقة للواقع السياسي المتغير تشير إلى إدراك جماعي لدى القوى السياسية الفاعلة بأن الانتخابات لن تكون ساحة لتغييرات جذرية في بنية النظام السياسي القائم بل ستكون فرصة لإعادة توزيع النفوذ ضمن الأطر الحاكمة القائمة دون المساس بجوهر الهيكل السلطوي، الأمر الذي يجعل المعركة الحقيقية لا تدور حول تغيير قواعد النظام أو إعادة تأسيسه، بل حول من يمتلك زمام المبادرة في تشكيل الكتلة الأكبر القادرة على فرض شروطها في البرلمان القادم، وتشكيل الحكومة.


تحالفات ميدانية إستراتيجية


بهذه الآلية تتحرك القوى السياسية التقليدية في المشهد الانتخابي نظراً لحاجتها إلى التحالفات الميدانية والاستراتيجية لتعزيز مواقعها لتحقيق المكاسب الحزبية والوصول إلى السلطة وتقاسم المناصب وفقاً لعرف المحاصصة السياسية السائدة، إذ يمثل «الإطار التنسيقي» القوة الشيعية المهيمنة حالياً، ويضم القوى التي تشكل الحكومة برئاسة محمد شياع السوداني، وهذه القوى تخوض الانتخابات بتحالفات متجانسة؛ لضمان الكتلة الأكبر، وهي تحالفات تشكلت من ائتلاف الإعمار والتنمية بقيادة السوداني، وهو واجهة تحالف إدارة الدولة الذي يسيطر على الحكومة.


ويحتل التحالف الذي ينتمي إليه السوداني نحو 52 مقعداً سابقاً، فيما ارتفعت مقاعد ائتلاف دولة القانون بقيادة نوري المالكي وهو واجهة حزب الدعوة الإسلامية، من 25 في 2018 إلى 33 في 2021.


أما القوى التي تحسب على فصائل الحشد الشعبي سياسياً فأبرزها تحالف الفتح بقيادة هادي العامري (منظمة بدر)، وكتلة صادقون (الجناح السياسي لعصائب أهل الحق) بقيادة نعيم العبودي. هذه الكتل فقدت نحو 31 مقعداً في انتخابات 2021 (انخفض الفتح من 48 إلى 17 مقعداً) وهي تراهن على قانون «سانت ليغو» لتعويض خسائرها وتحقيق ما يعرف بـ «الثأر السياسي» أي تحقيق نتائج انتخابية أكبر بكثير من تلك التي حققتها عام 2021.


انسحاب التيار الصدري


ويشكل انسحاب التيار الصدري من المشهد السياسي ومقاطعته الانتخابات قوة إضافية للاطار التنسيقي ما يضمن له سيطرة شبه مطلقة على مقاعد المكون الشيعي وتجميع الأصوات ضمن القوائم الكبرى التي يعظمها نظام سانت ليغو.


أما الفصائل المسلحة فقد انتجت «حركة حقوق» لخوض الانتخابات، وهي واجهة سياسية لكتائب حزب الله وتعد امتداداً مباشراً لقوى المقاومة المنضوية ضمن الإطار التنسيقي، وهي حركة تمثل حالة جديدة تجمع بين السعي لتوسيع الحضور الانتخابي لفصائل المقاومة من جهة والبحث عن صيغة مؤسساتية للعمل السياسي من جهة أخرى.


غياب إستراتيجية سنية


وفيما يتعلق بالقوى السنية، فإنها تعاني من الانقسام والتشتت وغياب استراتيجية موحدة لخوض الانتخابات وتتركز الزعامة السنية حول ثلاثة أقطاب رئيسية تتنافس في المساحة الانتخابية ذاتها وبين جمهور واحد وهذه الأقطاب هي: تحالف تقدم بقيادة محمد الحلبوسي ويعد القوة السنية الأكبر سابقاً (39 مقعداً)، ويستند الحلبوسي إلى نفوذه داخل مؤسسات الدولة وإلى قاعدة جماهيرية في الأنبار، ائتلاف السيادة بقيادة خميس الخنجر الذي اعتمد على تأسيس التحالفات وإدارة الكيانات السياسية، وتحالف العزم/حسم بقيادة مثنى السامرائي وهو شخصية صاعدة ومؤثرة.


انقسام القوى الكردية


وتعيش القوى الكردية الانقسام التقليدي، ويظل المشهد الكردي محكوماً بقطبيه التقليديين على الرغم من استمرار الخلافات والانقسامات بينهما وهما الحزب الديمقراطي الكردستاني بقيادة مسرور بارزاني، ويملك 34 مقعداً سابقاً، والاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني بقيادة بافل طالباني ويملك 16 مقعداً سابقاً، وتسعى هذه الكتل لتعزيز مواقعها في البرلمان لضمان حصتها من المناصب والميزانية، لكن استمرار الخلافات يضعف قدرتها التفاوضية الموحدة في بغداد.


تحرك قوى ناشئة


واللافت أن الانتخابات القادمة تشهد تحركاً لافتاً للقوى السياسية الناشئة مثل حركة صادقون وحركة إشراقة كانون بقيادة زيدون الكناني، إلى جانب كيانات مدنية أخرى كـالبيت الوطني وتجمع وطني، فضلاً عن شخصيات مستقلة، إذ تتبنى هذه القوى خطاباً دينياً وسياسياً معتدلاً نسبياً وتركز على الدولة المدنية ومكافحة الفساد وإصلاح المنظومة السياسية بعيدًا عن الاصطفافات الطائفية والحزبية التقليدية، لكنها تواجه تحديات تتعلق بضعف التنظيم والتمويل وتشتت القواعد الجماهيرية وصعوبة المنافسة في ظل نظام انتخابي يميل لصالح القوى الكبيرة الراسخة. كما توجد قوى أخرى تحاول استعادة حضورها مثل التحالف المدني الديمقراطي وبعض الأحزاب الليبرالية واليسارية، التي تسعى لتقديم نفسها خياراً عابراً للهويات الفرعية.


وتسعى التيارات السياسية الممثلة لفصائل المقاومة لتعزيز حضورها في البرلمان، بعدما بدأت بعض الفصائل تدخل الميدان الانتخابي في الدورتين الماضيتين وحصول بعضها على مجموعة من المناصب التي كانت مؤثرة فيها، وتشارك هذه الفصائل إلى جانب حركة حقوق في تحالفات عصائب أهل الحق وحركة العراق الإسلامية ومنتصرون وتحالف سومريون ومنظمة بدر وحركة الجهاد والبناء.


مؤشرات واستطلاعات الرأي


لا يمكن التنبؤ بشكل دقيق بالنتائج المحتملة للقوى السياسية المشاركة في الانتخابات إلا من خلال بعض المؤشرات ومن بينها استطلاعات الرأي التي تكشف أن حظوظ الأحزاب السياسية ستكون كالتالي:


- (ائتلاف الأعمار والتنمية)، وهو ائتلاف رئيس الوزراء شياع السوداني، هو الاوفر حظاً في الانتخابات.


- ائتلاف دولة القانون برئاسة نوري المالكي، يأتي بالمرتبة الثانية في توجهات المشاركين بالانتخابات في المحافظات الوسطى والجنوبية.


- حركة صادقون، المركز الثالث بعد الدور السياسي الذي لعبته في حكومة السوداني.


- منظمة بدر، يتوقع أن تشهد أداءً متواضعاً للدورة الثانية على التوالي.


- تحالف القوى الدولة الوطنية بقيادة عمار الحكيم، على الأغلب يحافظ على مستواه منذ الدورة الماضية.


- تحالف أبشر يا عراق برئاسة همام حمودي، حظوظه مستمرة بالتراجع بعد تراجع وتفكك المجلس الأعلى في الدورات الماضية.


- تحالف خدمات، يتوقع أن يحصل على مركز متقدم في هذه الانتخابات.


- حركة حقوق: وتشير الاستطلاعات إلى أنها ما زالت في مراتب متأخرة من حيث حظوظها في الانتخابات رغم تصاعد أدائها الانتخابي.