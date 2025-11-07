Will the political shape of Iraq change with the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections on the 11th of this month?

This is a central question, and perhaps the answer is vague due to the reversal of positions and the retreat of external influence, along with the United States entering into several files. However, it is certain that these elections represent a crucial strategic juncture aimed at reshaping the political balances within the upcoming parliament.



But a deep reading of the changing political reality indicates a collective awareness among the active political forces that the elections will not be a venue for radical changes in the structure of the existing political system; rather, they will be an opportunity to redistribute influence within the existing ruling frameworks without touching the essence of the authoritative structure. This makes the real battle not about changing the rules of the system or re-establishing it, but about who holds the initiative in forming the largest bloc capable of imposing its conditions in the upcoming parliament and forming the government.



Strategic Field Alliances



In this way, traditional political forces are moving in the electoral scene due to their need for field and strategic alliances to strengthen their positions, achieve partisan gains, reach power, and share positions according to the prevailing political quota system. The "Coordination Framework" currently represents the dominant Shiite force and includes the forces that form the government led by Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. These forces are participating in the elections with homogeneous alliances to ensure the largest bloc, which is formed from the "Reconstruction and Development Coalition" led by al-Sudani, which is the face of the State Administration Coalition that controls the government.



The coalition to which al-Sudani belongs occupies about 52 previous seats, while the seats of the State of Law Coalition led by Nouri al-Maliki, which is the face of the Islamic Dawa Party, increased from 25 in 2018 to 33 in 2021.



As for the forces associated with the Popular Mobilization factions politically, the most prominent are the "Fatah Alliance" led by Hadi al-Amiri (Badr Organization) and the "Sadiqoun Bloc" (the political wing of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq) led by Naim al-Aboudi. These blocs lost about 31 seats in the 2021 elections (Fatah dropped from 48 to 17 seats), and they are betting on the "Saint Lego" law to compensate for their losses and achieve what is known as "political revenge," meaning achieving electoral results much larger than those they achieved in 2021.



Withdrawal of the Sadrist Movement



The withdrawal of the Sadrist movement from the political scene and its boycott of the elections provides an additional strength to the Coordination Framework, ensuring it has almost absolute control over the seats of the Shiite component and gathering votes within the major lists that the Saint Lego system amplifies.



As for the armed factions, they have produced the "Rights Movement" to participate in the elections, which is a political front for the Hezbollah Brigades and is considered a direct extension of the resistance forces within the Coordination Framework. This movement represents a new case that combines the effort to expand the electoral presence of the resistance factions on one hand and the search for an institutional formula for political work on the other.



Absence of a Sunni Strategy



Regarding the Sunni forces, they suffer from division, fragmentation, and the absence of a unified strategy for participating in the elections. Sunni leadership is concentrated around three main poles competing in the same electoral space and among the same audience. These poles are: the "Progress Alliance" led by Mohammed al-Halbousi, which is the largest previous Sunni force (39 seats), relying on his influence within state institutions and a popular base in Anbar; the "Sovereignty Coalition" led by Khamis al-Khanjar, which relies on forming alliances and managing political entities; and the "Azm/Hassm Alliance" led by Muthanna al-Samarrai, who is an emerging and influential figure.



Division of Kurdish Forces



The Kurdish forces are experiencing traditional division, and the Kurdish scene remains governed by its two traditional poles despite ongoing disputes and divisions between them: the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masrour Barzani, which holds 34 previous seats, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan led by Pavel Talabani, which holds 16 previous seats. These blocs are seeking to strengthen their positions in parliament to ensure their share of positions and the budget, but the continuation of disputes weakens their unified negotiating power in Baghdad.



Emerging Forces Movement



Notably, the upcoming elections will witness a significant movement of emerging political forces such as the Sadiqoun Movement and the "Ishraq Kanon" Movement led by Zaidoun al-Kinani, alongside other civil entities like the National House and the National Gathering, as well as independent figures. These forces adopt a relatively moderate religious and political discourse and focus on civil state, combating corruption, and reforming the political system away from traditional sectarian and partisan alignments. However, they face challenges related to weak organization, funding, scattered popular bases, and difficulty competing under an electoral system that favors established large forces. There are also other forces trying to regain their presence, such as the Civil Democratic Alliance and some liberal and leftist parties that seek to present themselves as a cross-cutting option beyond sub-identities.



The political currents representing the resistance factions are seeking to enhance their presence in parliament, after some factions began to enter the electoral field in the past two cycles and some obtaining a number of influential positions. These factions participate alongside the Rights Movement in alliances with Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, the Islamic Movement of Iraq, the Victorious, the Sumarian Alliance, Badr Organization, and the Jihad and Construction Movement.



Indicators and Opinion Polls



It is not possible to accurately predict the potential results of the political forces participating in the elections except through some indicators, including opinion polls that reveal that the fortunes of the political parties will be as follows:



- (Reconstruction and Development Coalition), which is Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani's coalition, is the most likely to succeed in the elections.



- The State of Law Coalition led by Nouri al-Maliki comes in second place in the orientations of participants in the elections in the central and southern provinces.



- The Sadiqoun Movement ranks third after the political role it played in al-Sudani's government.



- The Badr Organization is expected to witness modest performance for the second consecutive term.



- The National State Forces Alliance led by Ammar al-Hakim is likely to maintain its level since the last term.



- The "Abshir Ya Iraq" Alliance led by Hamam Hamoudi is continuing to decline after the retreat and disintegration of the Supreme Council in previous terms.



- The Services Alliance is expected to achieve a prominent position in these elections.



- The Rights Movement: Polls indicate that it remains in lower ranks in terms of its electoral fortunes despite its rising electoral performance.