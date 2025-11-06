كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أمس (الأربعاء)، عن احتمال العمل مع الصين وروسيا على خطة لنزع السلاح النووي، موضحاً أن الحديث عن النووي فضيع.


وقال ترمب في خطاب بمنتدى الأعمال الأمريكي بمدينة ميامي: «أعددنا ترتيباتنا النووية، نحن القوة النووية الأولى، وهو أمر أكره الاعتراف به، لأنه فظيع للغاية»، مضيفاً: «روسيا في المرتبة الثانية، والصين في المرتبة الثالثة بفارق كبير عنا، لكنهما ستلحقان بنا في غضون أربع أو خمس سنوات».


وشدد بالقول: «ربما نعمل على خطة لنزع السلاح النووي، نحن الثلاثة، سنرى ما إذا كان ذلك سينجح».


وحول الشأن الداخلي، أكد الرئيس الأمريكي أن الولايات المتحدة فقدت شيئاً من السيادة بعد فوز الاشتراكي زهران ممداني برئاسة بلدية نيويورك، متعهداً بمعالجة الأمر قائلاً: «فقدنا شيئاً من السيادة الليلة الماضية في نيويورك، لكننا سنعالج الأمر».


وكان ترمب قد لوّح قبل الانتخابات بقطع التمويل الفيدرالي عن نيويورك في حال فوز ممداني الذي يُعد من الجناح اليساري داخل الحزب الديموقراطي.