رداً على تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بأن واشنطن ستجري تجارب، أمر الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين اليوم (الأربعاء) كبار المسؤولين العسكريين والدفاعيين بتقديم دراسة جدوى ومقترحات بشأن إمكانية إجراء تجارب نووية.


وقال بوتين خلال اجتماع لمجلس الأمن الروسي: «إذا كانت هناك دول أخرى تجري مثل هذه التجارب، فيجب على روسيا أن ترد على ذلك»، موضحاً أن روسيا التزمت بشكل دائم، وصارم بالتزاماتها بموجب معاهدة الحظر الشامل للتجارب النووية، وستواصل القيام بذلك. بوتين


معاهدات الانتشار النووي


وأكد الرئيس الروسي أن موسكو ملتزمة بمعاهدة عدم الانتشار النووي، ولا تنوي التخلي عن التزامها، مضيفاً: «سنتخذ الإجراءات المناسبة إذا أجرت أمريكا، والدول الأعضاء بمعاهدة عدم الانتشار أي تجارب نووية».


وأكد المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف لوكالة «تاس» للأنباء، أن الرئيس الروسي خلال اجتماعه مع أعضاء مجلس الأمن أمر بدراسة جدوى التجارب النووية، بدلاً من الاستعدادات الفورية لها، مضيفاً: «أود التأكيد أن الرئيس لم يأمر بالتحضير لتجربة نووية، بل أمر بمراجعة مدى استصواب بدء التحضيرات لمثل هذه التجارب».


وأشار إلى أنه سيتم تحليل جدوى الاستعداد للتجارب النووية بقدر ما يلزم لفهم النوايا الأمريكية بوضوح. المفاعلات النووية الروسية


تحضيرات روسية نووية


من جهته، طالب وزير الدفاع الروسي أندريه بيلوسوف ببدء التحضيرات فوراً لإجراء تجارب نووية كاملة، مشدداً على أن احتمال قيام الولايات المتحدة بإجراء اختبارات نووية يجعل من الضروري إبقاء القوات النووية الروسية في حالة جاهزية دائمة.


وشدد بيلوسوف خلال الاجتماع أن «ردود موسكو على خطوات واشنطن يجب أن تكون ملائمة لضمان أمن روسيا»، داعياً إلى الشروع في الأعمال التحضيرية على الفور.


بدوره، قال رئيس الأركان فاليري جيراسيموف إن التحضير لمثل هذه التجارب قد يستغرق من عدة أشهر إلى عدة سنوات، محذراً من أن عدم اتخاذ التدابير المناسبة الآن قد يفوت على روسيا الوقت، وإمكانية الرد على الولايات المتحدة.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد قال الأسبوع الماضي إنه وجه وزارة الحرب ببدء اختبارات للأسلحة النووية على قدم المساواة "مع برامج اختبار الدول الأخرى". ترمب


استئناف أمريكا للاختبارات النووية


وقال ترمب إن نزع السلاح النووي سيكون أمراً رائعاً للغاية، مؤكداً أن استئناف الولايات المتحدة لاختبار الأسلحة النووية بعد توقف دام 30 عاماً هو أمر مناسب.


وأضاف ترمب في حديثه للصحفيين على متن طائرة الرئاسة "إير فورس ون"، في إشارة إلى روسيا والصين: "يبدو أنهم جميعاً يجرون اختبارات نووية. لدينا نحن أسلحة نووية أكثر من أي دولة أخرى، نحن لا نجري اختبارات.. لكن بما أن الآخرين يقومون بالاختبارات، أعتقد أنه من المناسب أن نقوم بها أيضاً".


ولم يقدّم ترمب تفاصيل بشأن موعد أو مكان إجراء الاختبارات النووية الأمريكية، مكتفياً بالقول: "لدينا مواقع اختبار، وسيتم الإعلان عنها"، بحسب ما نقلت شبكة (سي إن إن).


وكان وزير الطاقة الأمريكي كريس رايت قد قال (الأحد)، إنه لا يتوقع أن تشمل تلك الاختبارات تفجيرات حقيقية لرؤوس حربية في الوقت الحالي.