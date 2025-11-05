In response to U.S. President Donald Trump's statements that Washington will conduct tests, Russian President Vladimir Putin today (Wednesday) ordered senior military and defense officials to provide a feasibility study and proposals regarding the possibility of conducting nuclear tests.



Putin said during a meeting of the Russian Security Council: "If other countries are conducting such tests, Russia must respond to that," clarifying that Russia has consistently and strictly adhered to its obligations under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and will continue to do so.



Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaties



The Russian president confirmed that Moscow is committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and does not intend to abandon its commitment, adding: "We will take appropriate measures if the U.S. and the member states of the Non-Proliferation Treaty conduct any nuclear tests."



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the TASS news agency that the Russian president, during his meeting with Security Council members, ordered a feasibility study for nuclear tests, rather than immediate preparations for them, adding: "I would like to emphasize that the president did not order preparations for a nuclear test, but rather ordered a review of the advisability of starting preparations for such tests."



He noted that the feasibility of preparing for nuclear tests will be analyzed as much as necessary to clearly understand U.S. intentions.



Russian Nuclear Preparations



For his part, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov called for immediate preparations to conduct full nuclear tests, emphasizing that the possibility of the United States conducting nuclear tests makes it necessary to keep Russian nuclear forces in a state of constant readiness.



Belousov stressed during the meeting that "Moscow's responses to Washington's actions must be appropriate to ensure Russia's security," calling for the commencement of preparatory work immediately.



For his part, Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov stated that preparing for such tests could take several months to several years, warning that failing to take appropriate measures now could cost Russia time and the ability to respond to the United States.



Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he directed the Department of Defense to begin nuclear weapons testing on par with "the testing programs of other countries."



U.S. Resumption of Nuclear Testing



Trump said that nuclear disarmament would be a wonderful thing, affirming that the resumption of U.S. nuclear weapons testing after a 30-year hiatus is appropriate.



Trump added in remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One, referring to Russia and China: "It seems they are all conducting nuclear tests. We have more nuclear weapons than any other country; we are not conducting tests... but since others are conducting tests, I think it is appropriate for us to do so as well."



Trump did not provide details about when or where the U.S. nuclear tests would take place, merely stating: "We have test sites, and they will be announced," according to CNN.



U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated on Sunday that he does not expect those tests to include actual detonations of warheads at this time.