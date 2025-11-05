دعا رئيس الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية رافائيل فروسي إيران، إلى تحسين تعاونها مع مفتشي الأمم المتحدة «بشكل جدي»، لتفادي تصعيد التوتر مع الغرب، منتقداً عدم سماح طهران لمفتشي الوكالة الأممية بالوصول إلى أهم المواقع النووية.


وكشف في مقابلة أوردتها صحيفة «فاينانشيال تايمز»، اليوم(الأربعاء)، أن الوكالة الدولية أجرت نحو 12 عملية تفتيش في إيران منذ الحرب مع إسرائيل في يونيو الماضي، إلا أنه لم يسمح لها بالوصول إلى أهم المنشآت النووية في «فوردو»، و«نطنز» و«أصفهان»، التي قصفتها الولايات المتحدة.


مصير 408 كلغم يورانيوم


وأكد غروسي، أن الهجمات الأمريكية ألحقت أضراراً بالغة بالمنشآت النووية، إلا أنه لم يتضح بعد مصير 408 كيلوغرامات من اليورانيوم المخصب بمستوى قريب من درجات تصلح للاستخدامات العسكرية، ما خلق «شعوراً متزايداً بالحاجة»، لاستئناف عمليات التفتيش.


ولفت إلى أن الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، تحاول التعامل مع العلاقات «المضطربة» مع إيران بتفاهم، «إلا أن البلد لا يزال بحاجة إلى الامتثال».


وأضاف: لا يمكنك أن تتوقع من الوكالة الدولية أن تقول: حسناً، بما أنه كانت هناك حرب، فأنت في فئة مختلفة... وإلا فإن ما سأضطر إلى القيام به هو الإبلاغ عن فقدان كل رؤية لهذه المواد.


إحالة الملف لمجلس الأمن


واعتبر غروسي أنه لم يكن من الضروري حتى الآن، إحالة الملف النووي الإيراني إلى مجلس الأمن نتيجة انهيار عمليات التفتيش، لكن يجب أن يتحسن التعاون بشكل جدي.


وقال: «كان الضرر كبيراً، لكن التقييمات التي لدينا هو أن معظم، إن لم يكن كل اليورانيوم المخصب بنسبة 60%، ولكن أيضاً بنسب 20 و5 و2%، موجود».


وأضاف: «لا تزال المواد موجودة، وعلى الرغم من أننا لم نحدد أي شكل نهائي لها، فمن الواضح أن مجرد وجود مواد مخصبة، بهذا المستوى العالي من التخصيب والقريب من مستوى صنع الأسلحة، يمثل مصدر قلق».


تعليقات متناقضة للوكالة الدولية


وكان المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي، قال أمس الثلاثاء، إن التعليقات المتناقضة التي أدلى بها مسؤولو الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية لن تساعد التعاون بين إيران والوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية.


وتقول إيران إن لها الحق في تخصيب اليورانيوم بصفتها دولة موقعة على معاهدة عدم الانتشار النووي، وتشدد على أنها لن تتخلى عن تخصيب اليورانيوم، لكنها مستعدة لمناقشة القيود المحتملة على تخصيب اليورانيوم.