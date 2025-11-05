The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, called on Iran to improve its cooperation with United Nations inspectors "seriously" to avoid escalating tensions with the West, criticizing Tehran for not allowing the agency's inspectors access to the most important nuclear sites.



In an interview reported by the "Financial Times" today (Wednesday), he revealed that the International Atomic Energy Agency conducted about 12 inspections in Iran since the war with Israel last June, but it was not allowed to access the most important nuclear facilities in "Fordow," "Natanz," and "Isfahan," which were bombed by the United States.



The Fate of 408 kg of Uranium



Grossi confirmed that the American attacks caused severe damage to the nuclear facilities, but the fate of 408 kilograms of uranium enriched to levels close to those suitable for military use remains unclear, creating an "increasing sense of urgency" to resume inspections.



He pointed out that the International Atomic Energy Agency is trying to deal with the "troubled" relations with Iran with understanding, "but the country still needs to comply."



He added: You cannot expect the agency to say: Well, since there was a war, you are in a different category... Otherwise, what I will have to do is report the loss of all visibility of these materials.



Referring the File to the Security Council



Grossi considered that it has not yet been necessary to refer the Iranian nuclear file to the Security Council due to the collapse of inspection operations, but cooperation must improve seriously.



He said: "The damage has been significant, but our assessments indicate that most, if not all, of the uranium enriched to 60%, as well as at 20%, 5%, and 2%, is present."



He added: "The materials are still present, and although we have not identified any final form for them, it is clear that the mere existence of enriched materials at this high level of enrichment, close to weapon-grade levels, is a cause for concern."



Contradictory Comments from the Agency



The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baqaei, said yesterday, Tuesday, that the contradictory comments made by officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency will not help cooperation between Iran and the agency.



Iran asserts its right to enrich uranium as a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, emphasizing that it will not abandon uranium enrichment, but it is willing to discuss potential restrictions on uranium enrichment.