أطلت الفنانة منى زكي بفستان سواريه ذهبي لامع، نجح في إبراز إشراقة بشرتها بطريقة رائعة وأضفى عليها حضوراً مميزاً وجذاباً. واعتمدت منى على البساطة في الإكسسوارات، مكتفية باللوك الذي يتركز على الفستان فقط، ما منح الإطلالة توازناً مثالياً بين الفخامة والأناقة دون مبالغة. الاختيار الذهبي اللامع منح اللوك لمسة راقية كلاسيكية، بينما بساطة التفاصيل أكدت على ذوقها الرفيع وقدرتها على التألق بإطلالات متكاملة وساحرة.