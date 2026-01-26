أطلت الفنانة منى زكي بفستان سواريه ذهبي لامع، نجح في إبراز إشراقة بشرتها بطريقة رائعة وأضفى عليها حضوراً مميزاً وجذاباً. واعتمدت منى على البساطة في الإكسسوارات، مكتفية باللوك الذي يتركز على الفستان فقط، ما منح الإطلالة توازناً مثالياً بين الفخامة والأناقة دون مبالغة. الاختيار الذهبي اللامع منح اللوك لمسة راقية كلاسيكية، بينما بساطة التفاصيل أكدت على ذوقها الرفيع وقدرتها على التألق بإطلالات متكاملة وساحرة.
منى زكي تتألق بفستان ذهبي ساحر
26 يناير 2026 - 15:38 | آخر تحديث 26 يناير 2026 - 15:38
ذكرى السلمي (جدة) zekraalsolami@
The artist Mona Zaki appeared in a shiny gold evening dress that successfully highlighted the radiance of her skin in a wonderful way, giving her a distinctive and attractive presence. Mona relied on simplicity in her accessories, content with a look that focuses solely on the dress, which provided the appearance with a perfect balance between luxury and elegance without exaggeration. The shiny gold choice added a classic elegant touch to the look, while the simplicity of the details emphasized her refined taste and ability to shine in complete and enchanting appearances.