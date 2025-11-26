The Kingdom won 18 international awards in the areas of hospital development and scientific research during the 48th World Hospitals Conference in Geneva, confirming its ability to compete globally and provide a pioneering health model, while solidifying its global presence with qualitative achievements driven by the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The hospitals received 13 awards from the Hospital Development Projects Awards, including: King Khalid Hospital in Al-Kharj from the Riyadh Health Cluster, which won the gold award from the (Dr. Kwang Tai Kim Grand Prize), the highest recognition at the World Conference. Al-Kharj Maternity and Children's Hospital from the Riyadh Health Cluster won the silver award from the American Hospital Association for employee well-being in healthcare, King Salman Hospital in Riyadh from the Riyadh Health Cluster won the silver award from the Mastercard Award for Operational Excellence in Hospitals, and the Jubail Health Network from the Eastern Health Cluster received the bronze award from the Holding Company for Excellence in Social and Environmental Responsibility.

In the area of scientific research, Saudi researchers achieved 5 awards in various tracks, including: Dr. Maadi Al-Harbi, Scientific Research Advisor to the Assistant Minister for Health Services at the Ministry's office in the digital health and artificial intelligence track, and Dr. Hatim Abdullah from the Riyadh Health Cluster, in the clinical models track, which was also won by Muslim Sidran from the Najran Health Cluster, along with Dr. Hadi Al-Saleem from the Najran Health Cluster winning in the sustainability track.

This integration between the achievements of hospitals and the successes of researchers reflects the ability of the Saudi health system to develop a comprehensive model that combines quality healthcare, innovation, scientific research, and sustainability, enhancing its pioneering position in the global health sector.