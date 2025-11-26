نالت المملكة 18 جائزة دولية في محور تطور المستشفيات ومحور البحث العلمي، خلال المؤتمر العالمي الـ48 للمستشفيات في جنيف، مؤكدة قدرتها على المنافسة عالميا وتقديم نموذج صحي رائد، وترسيخ حضورها العالمي بمنجزات نوعية مدفوعة برؤية المملكة 2030.

وحصدت المستشفيات 13 جائزة من جوائز مشاريع تطوير المستشفيات، ومنها: مستشفى الملك خالد بالخرج من تجمع الرياض الصحي الأول، الذي حصل على الجائزة الذهبية من جائزة (الدكتور كوانغ تاي كيم الكبرى)، وهي أعلى تقدير في المؤتمر العالمي، وفاز مستشفى الولادة والأطفال بالخرج من تجمع الرياض الصحي الأول بالجائزة الفضية من جائزة جمعية المستشفيات الأمريكية في رفاهية العاملين في الرعاية الصحية، ومستشفى الملك سلمان بالرياض من تجمع الرياض الصحي الأول بالجائزة الفضية من جائزة ماستركارد للتميز التشغيلي في المستشفيات، وشبكة الجبيل الصحية من تجمع الشرقية الصحي التي حصدت الجائزة البرونزية من جائزة القابضة للتميز في المسؤولية الاجتماعية والبيئية.

وفي محور البحث العلمي، حقق الباحثون السعوديون 5 جوائز في مسارات متنوعة، وهم: الدكتور معدي الحربي مستشار البحث العلمي لمساعد الوزير للخدمات الصحية بديوان الوزارة في مسار الصحة الرقمية والذكاء الاصطناعي، والدكتور حاتم عبدالله من تجمع الرياض الصحي الأول، عن مسار النماذج الإكلينيكية وهو المسار الذي فاز به مسلم سدران من تجمع نجران الصحي، إلى جانب فوز الدكتور هادي السليم من تجمع نجران الصحي في مسار الاستدامة.

ويعكس هذا التكامل بين إنجازات المستشفيات ونجاحات الباحثين قدرة المنظومة الصحية السعودية على تطوير نموذج متكامل يجمع بين جودة الرعاية الصحية والابتكار، والبحث العلمي والاستدامة، بما يعزز من مكانتها الريادية في القطاع الصحي العالمي.