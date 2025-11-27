أحالت الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام 6 أشخاص للنيابة العامة لنشرهم محتويات معلوماتية ممنهجة بهدف تأجيج الرأي العام.

وكشفت الهيئة في بيان لها: «بناء على ما رصدته الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام من قيام 6 أشخاص بنشر محتويات معلوماتية ممنهجة بهدف تأجيج الرأي العام، مما يعد فعلا مجرماً ومعاقباً عليه وفقا للفقرة (1) من المادة (6) من نظام مكافحة جرائم المعلوماتية، التي تنص على: يُعاقب بالسجن مدة لا تزيد على 5 سنوات وبغرامة لا تزيد على 3 ملايين ريال، أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين، كل شخص يرتكب جريمة إنتاج ما من شآنه المساس بالنظام العام، أو القيم الدينية، أو الآداب العامة، أو حرمة الحياة الخاصة، أو إعداده، أو إرساله، أو تخزينه عن طريق الشبكة المعلوماتية».

وأوضحت الهيئة أنه تمت إحالتهم إلى النيابة العامة، وجرى إيقافهم، واتخاذ إجراءات التحقيق بحقهم من قبل النيابة العامة، وذلك تمهيداً لإحالتهم إلى المحكمة المختصة، وطلب تطبيق العقوبات النظامية الرادعة بحقهم، مشددة على أنها لن تتهاون في رصد كل محتوى إعلامي من شأنه المساس بالنظام العام أو مخالفة الأنظمة الإعلامية، واتخاذ كافة الإجراءات الرادعة بحق كل مخالف.