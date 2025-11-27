أحالت الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام 6 أشخاص للنيابة العامة لنشرهم محتويات معلوماتية ممنهجة بهدف تأجيج الرأي العام.
وكشفت الهيئة في بيان لها: «بناء على ما رصدته الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام من قيام 6 أشخاص بنشر محتويات معلوماتية ممنهجة بهدف تأجيج الرأي العام، مما يعد فعلا مجرماً ومعاقباً عليه وفقا للفقرة (1) من المادة (6) من نظام مكافحة جرائم المعلوماتية، التي تنص على: يُعاقب بالسجن مدة لا تزيد على 5 سنوات وبغرامة لا تزيد على 3 ملايين ريال، أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين، كل شخص يرتكب جريمة إنتاج ما من شآنه المساس بالنظام العام، أو القيم الدينية، أو الآداب العامة، أو حرمة الحياة الخاصة، أو إعداده، أو إرساله، أو تخزينه عن طريق الشبكة المعلوماتية».
وأوضحت الهيئة أنه تمت إحالتهم إلى النيابة العامة، وجرى إيقافهم، واتخاذ إجراءات التحقيق بحقهم من قبل النيابة العامة، وذلك تمهيداً لإحالتهم إلى المحكمة المختصة، وطلب تطبيق العقوبات النظامية الرادعة بحقهم، مشددة على أنها لن تتهاون في رصد كل محتوى إعلامي من شأنه المساس بالنظام العام أو مخالفة الأنظمة الإعلامية، واتخاذ كافة الإجراءات الرادعة بحق كل مخالف.
The General Authority for Media Regulation referred 6 individuals who published systematic informational content aimed at inciting public opinion.
The authority revealed in a statement: "Based on what the General Authority for Media Regulation has monitored regarding the actions of 6 individuals who published systematic informational content aimed at inciting public opinion, which constitutes a criminal act punishable under paragraph (1) of Article (6) of the Anti-Cyber Crimes Law, which states: Anyone who commits a crime of producing content that affects public order, religious values, public morals, or the sanctity of private life, or preparing, sending, or storing it via the information network, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 years and a fine not exceeding 3 million riyals, or one of these two penalties."
The authority clarified that they have been referred to the Public Prosecution, detained, and investigative procedures have been taken against them by the Public Prosecution, in preparation for their referral to the competent court, and requesting the application of strict legal penalties against them, emphasizing that it will not tolerate monitoring any media content that may affect public order or violate media regulations, and will take all deterrent measures against any violators.