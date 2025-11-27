The General Authority for Media Regulation referred 6 individuals who published systematic informational content aimed at inciting public opinion.

The authority revealed in a statement: "Based on what the General Authority for Media Regulation has monitored regarding the actions of 6 individuals who published systematic informational content aimed at inciting public opinion, which constitutes a criminal act punishable under paragraph (1) of Article (6) of the Anti-Cyber Crimes Law, which states: Anyone who commits a crime of producing content that affects public order, religious values, public morals, or the sanctity of private life, or preparing, sending, or storing it via the information network, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 years and a fine not exceeding 3 million riyals, or one of these two penalties."

The authority clarified that they have been referred to the Public Prosecution, detained, and investigative procedures have been taken against them by the Public Prosecution, in preparation for their referral to the competent court, and requesting the application of strict legal penalties against them, emphasizing that it will not tolerate monitoring any media content that may affect public order or violate media regulations, and will take all deterrent measures against any violators.