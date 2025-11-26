التنورة الضيقة تعود هذا الموسم كأحد أبرز القطع الأساسية في خزانة الشتاء، بعد ما برزت بقوة في إطلالات كثير من النجمات والمؤثرات خلال الأسابيع الماضية.

تعتمد هذه الصيحة على قصّة مستقيمة قريبة من الجسم تمنح مظهرا أنثويا متماسكا، وفي نفس الوقت تحافظ على طابع عملي يناسب أجواء الشتاء المعتدلة.

وقدّمتها منصّات الموضة بتنسيقات متنوعة تجمع بين البلوزات الناعمة، المعاطف الخفيفة، والكنزات الواسعة، ما أعطاها حضورا مرنا يمكن اعتماده في الإطلالات اليومية أو الأكثر رسمية.

ومع اعتماد «الفاشن آيكونز» لها كقطعة رئيسية، يتأكد رجوعها كترند فعلي يوازن بين الأناقة والراحة، ويعكس توجّه الموضة نحو تصاميم بسيطة لكن بتفاصيل قوية.