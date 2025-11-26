The pencil skirt is making a comeback this season as one of the standout essential pieces in the winter wardrobe, after it prominently featured in the looks of many celebrities and influencers over the past weeks.

This trend relies on a straight cut that is close to the body, offering a cohesive feminine appearance while maintaining a practical character suitable for the mild winter atmosphere.

Fashion platforms have presented it in various combinations that include soft blouses, light coats, and oversized sweaters, giving it a versatile presence that can be adopted in both daily and more formal looks.

With fashion icons embracing it as a key piece, its return as a genuine trend is confirmed, balancing elegance and comfort, and reflecting the fashion direction towards simple designs but with strong details.