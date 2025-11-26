كشف مصدر أوكراني رفيع مطلع على المفاوضات أن هناك فجوات كبيرة بين ما تطلبه واشنطن من كييف وما تستعد أوكرانيا لقبوله، على الرغم من تفاؤل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بقرب التوصل إلى اتفاق بين روسيا وأوكرانيا من أجل إنهاء الحرب المستعرة منذ العام 2022.
خلافات جوهرية
ونقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» عن المصدر قوله: على الرغم من التقارب الأخير الذي حصل بين الجانبين الأمريكي والأوكراني، فإنه لا تزال هناك 3 قضايا عالقة.
ولفت المصدر إلى أنه إلى جانب هذه الخلافات الجوهرية التي قد تؤدي إلى نجاح أو فشل الجهود الرامية للتوصل إلى نهاية للصراع، هناك نقاط أخرى ثانوية غير متفق عليها في خطة ترمب للسلام.
أولى القضايا الحساسة
ولعل أولى القضايا الحساسة التي لا تزال عالقة وفق المصدر هي «تنازل أوكرانيا عن أراضٍ رئيسية في منطقة دونباس شرقي البلاد التي ضمتها روسيا، لكن لم تسيطر عليها بالكامل بعد، وتشمل «حزام الحصون» من المدن والبلدات المحصنة التي تُعتبر حيوية لأمن أوكرانيا». ولفت المصدر الأوكراني أن هناك تقدماً معيناً بشأن هذه النقطة التي وردت في الخطة الأمريكية السابقة المؤلفة من 28 بنداً، لكن لم يتم التوصل حتى الآن إلى قرار بشأن المضمون أو الصياغة في المسودات.
خفض عدد الجيش
أما النقطة الخلافية الثانية فتتمثل، بحسب المصدر، في خفض عدد الجيش الأوكراني إلى 600 ألف جندي، حسب ما ورد في الخطة المكونة من 28 بندًا، إذ أوضح أن تلك المسألة لا تزال قيد النقاش. وكشف أن هناك حديثاً عن رقم جديد أعلى، لكن كييف لا تزال تطلب المزيد من التعديلات قبل أن تكون مستعدة للموافقة على مثل هذه القيود على جيشها.
وأخيراً، فيما يتعلق بمسألة تخلي أوكرانيا عن طموحها في أن تصبح عضواً في حلف الناتو، قال المصدر إن هذا الطلب لا يزال غير مقبول. وأضاف أن مثل هذا التنازل سيشكل سابقة سيئة، وسيمنح روسيا فعلياً حق النقض على التحالف العسكري الغربي الذي ليست عضواً فيه أصلاً.
وثيقة روسية
في غضون ذلك، أفصحت 3 مصادر مطلعة أن خطة السلام التي تدعمها الولايات المتحدة لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا وظهرت للعلن قبل أيام استندت إلى وثيقة روسية أُرسلت إلى إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي في أكتوبر الماضي. وأفادت المصادر بأن الروس أرسلوا الوثيقة، التي تضمنت شروط موسكو لإنهاء الحرب، إلى كبار المسؤولين الأمريكيين في منتصف أكتوبر عقب اجتماع بين الرئيسين الأمريكي دونالد ترمب والأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي في واشنطن، بحسب ما نقلت وسائل إعلام غربية، اليوم (الأربعاء).
وتضمنت الوثيقة غير الرسمية مقترحات طرحتها الحكومة الروسية في السابق على طاولة التفاوض، منها تنازلات رفضتها أوكرانيا على غرار التخلي عن مساحات واسعة من أراضيها شرق البلاد.
A senior Ukrainian source familiar with the negotiations revealed that there are significant gaps between what Washington is asking from Kyiv and what Ukraine is prepared to accept, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's optimism about nearing an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to end the war that has been raging since 2022.
Substantive Disagreements
The CNN network reported the source as saying: Despite the recent rapprochement between the American and Ukrainian sides, there are still three outstanding issues.
The source pointed out that alongside these substantive disagreements, which could lead to the success or failure of efforts to reach an end to the conflict, there are other minor points that are not agreed upon in Trump's peace plan.
First Sensitive Issues
Perhaps the first sensitive issue that remains unresolved, according to the source, is "Ukraine's concession of key territories in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine that Russia has annexed but has not yet fully controlled, including the 'belt of fortifications' of fortified cities and towns that are vital to Ukraine's security." The Ukrainian source noted that there has been some progress on this point, which was mentioned in the previous American plan consisting of 28 points, but no decision has yet been reached regarding the content or wording in the drafts.
Reduction of Army Size
The second contentious point, according to the source, is the reduction of the Ukrainian army to 600,000 soldiers, as stated in the 28-point plan, explaining that this issue is still under discussion. The source revealed that there is talk of a higher new number, but Kyiv is still requesting more amendments before it is ready to agree to such restrictions on its army.
Finally, regarding the issue of Ukraine relinquishing its ambition to become a NATO member, the source stated that this request is still unacceptable. He added that such a concession would set a bad precedent and would effectively grant Russia a veto over the Western military alliance in which it is not a member.
Russian Document
Meanwhile, three informed sources disclosed that the U.S.-backed peace plan to end the war in Ukraine, which was made public a few days ago, was based on a Russian document sent to the U.S. administration last October. The sources reported that the Russians sent the document, which included Moscow's conditions for ending the war, to senior U.S. officials in mid-October following a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington, according to Western media reports today (Wednesday).
The unofficial document included proposals previously put forward by the Russian government at the negotiating table, including concessions that Ukraine rejected, such as relinquishing vast areas of its territory in the east of the country.