كشف مصدر أوكراني رفيع مطلع على المفاوضات أن هناك فجوات كبيرة بين ما تطلبه واشنطن من كييف وما تستعد أوكرانيا لقبوله، على الرغم من تفاؤل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بقرب التوصل إلى اتفاق بين روسيا وأوكرانيا من أجل إنهاء الحرب المستعرة منذ العام 2022.


خلافات جوهرية


ونقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» عن المصدر قوله: على الرغم من التقارب الأخير الذي حصل بين الجانبين الأمريكي والأوكراني، فإنه لا تزال هناك 3 قضايا عالقة.
ولفت المصدر إلى أنه إلى جانب هذه الخلافات الجوهرية التي قد تؤدي إلى نجاح أو فشل الجهود الرامية للتوصل إلى نهاية للصراع، هناك نقاط أخرى ثانوية غير متفق عليها في خطة ترمب للسلام.


أولى القضايا الحساسة


ولعل أولى القضايا الحساسة التي لا تزال عالقة وفق المصدر هي «تنازل أوكرانيا عن أراضٍ رئيسية في منطقة دونباس شرقي البلاد التي ضمتها روسيا، لكن لم تسيطر عليها بالكامل بعد، وتشمل «حزام الحصون» من المدن والبلدات المحصنة التي تُعتبر حيوية لأمن أوكرانيا». ولفت المصدر الأوكراني أن هناك تقدماً معيناً بشأن هذه النقطة التي وردت في الخطة الأمريكية السابقة المؤلفة من 28 بنداً، لكن لم يتم التوصل حتى الآن إلى قرار بشأن المضمون أو الصياغة في المسودات.


خفض عدد الجيش


أما النقطة الخلافية الثانية فتتمثل، بحسب المصدر، في خفض عدد الجيش الأوكراني إلى 600 ألف جندي، حسب ما ورد في الخطة المكونة من 28 بندًا، إذ أوضح أن تلك المسألة لا تزال قيد النقاش. وكشف أن هناك حديثاً عن رقم جديد أعلى، لكن كييف لا تزال تطلب المزيد من التعديلات قبل أن تكون مستعدة للموافقة على مثل هذه القيود على جيشها.

وأخيراً، فيما يتعلق بمسألة تخلي أوكرانيا عن طموحها في أن تصبح عضواً في حلف الناتو، قال المصدر إن هذا الطلب لا يزال غير مقبول. وأضاف أن مثل هذا التنازل سيشكل سابقة سيئة، وسيمنح روسيا فعلياً حق النقض على التحالف العسكري الغربي الذي ليست عضواً فيه أصلاً.


وثيقة روسية


في غضون ذلك، أفصحت 3 مصادر مطلعة أن خطة السلام التي تدعمها الولايات المتحدة لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا وظهرت للعلن قبل أيام استندت إلى وثيقة روسية أُرسلت إلى إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي في أكتوبر الماضي. وأفادت المصادر بأن الروس أرسلوا الوثيقة، التي تضمنت شروط موسكو لإنهاء الحرب، إلى كبار المسؤولين الأمريكيين في منتصف أكتوبر عقب اجتماع بين الرئيسين الأمريكي دونالد ترمب والأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي في واشنطن، بحسب ما نقلت وسائل إعلام غربية، اليوم (الأربعاء).


وتضمنت الوثيقة غير الرسمية مقترحات طرحتها الحكومة الروسية في السابق على طاولة التفاوض، منها تنازلات رفضتها أوكرانيا على غرار التخلي عن مساحات واسعة من أراضيها شرق البلاد.