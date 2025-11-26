A senior Ukrainian source familiar with the negotiations revealed that there are significant gaps between what Washington is asking from Kyiv and what Ukraine is prepared to accept, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's optimism about nearing an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to end the war that has been raging since 2022.



Substantive Disagreements



The CNN network reported the source as saying: Despite the recent rapprochement between the American and Ukrainian sides, there are still three outstanding issues.

The source pointed out that alongside these substantive disagreements, which could lead to the success or failure of efforts to reach an end to the conflict, there are other minor points that are not agreed upon in Trump's peace plan.



First Sensitive Issues



Perhaps the first sensitive issue that remains unresolved, according to the source, is "Ukraine's concession of key territories in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine that Russia has annexed but has not yet fully controlled, including the 'belt of fortifications' of fortified cities and towns that are vital to Ukraine's security." The Ukrainian source noted that there has been some progress on this point, which was mentioned in the previous American plan consisting of 28 points, but no decision has yet been reached regarding the content or wording in the drafts.



Reduction of Army Size



The second contentious point, according to the source, is the reduction of the Ukrainian army to 600,000 soldiers, as stated in the 28-point plan, explaining that this issue is still under discussion. The source revealed that there is talk of a higher new number, but Kyiv is still requesting more amendments before it is ready to agree to such restrictions on its army.

Finally, regarding the issue of Ukraine relinquishing its ambition to become a NATO member, the source stated that this request is still unacceptable. He added that such a concession would set a bad precedent and would effectively grant Russia a veto over the Western military alliance in which it is not a member.



Russian Document



Meanwhile, three informed sources disclosed that the U.S.-backed peace plan to end the war in Ukraine, which was made public a few days ago, was based on a Russian document sent to the U.S. administration last October. The sources reported that the Russians sent the document, which included Moscow's conditions for ending the war, to senior U.S. officials in mid-October following a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington, according to Western media reports today (Wednesday).



The unofficial document included proposals previously put forward by the Russian government at the negotiating table, including concessions that Ukraine rejected, such as relinquishing vast areas of its territory in the east of the country.