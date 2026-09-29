The former Deputy General Manager of the newspaper "Okaz," Abdulaziz Al-Suhaili, was devastated by the death of his uncle, Amer Mustafa Al-Suhaili, who passed away to the mercy of God Almighty the day before yesterday (Sunday), and was prayed for and buried in Riyadh.

"Okaz," which was saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to colleague Abdulaziz Al-Suhaili and his family members, asking God Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.