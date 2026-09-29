فُجع نائب المدير العام لصحيفة «عكاظ» سابقا عبدالعزيز السحلي، بوفاة عمه عامر مصطفى السحلي، الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى أمس الأول (الأحد)، وصُلي عليه ودفن في الرياض.

«عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ، تتقدم بأحر التعازي وصادق المواساة إلى الزميل عبدالعزيز السحلي وأفراد أسرته، سائلة الله تعالى أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان.