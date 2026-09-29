قلّد أمير منطقة الحدود الشمالية الأمير فيصل بن خالد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة، مدير سجون المنطقة اللواء أحمد بن علي القحطاني، رتبته الجديدة، عقب صدور الأمر الملكي الكريم بترقيته إلى رتبة لواء.


وهنّأ أمير الحدود الشمالية اللواء القحطاني بهذه المناسبة، متمنياً له التوفيق والسداد، وأن تكون الترقية حافزاً لمواصلة العطاء وبذل المزيد من الجهود في خدمة الدين ثم المليك والوطن.


من جانبه، أعرب مدير سجون المنطقة عن شكره وتقديره لأمير الحدود الشمالية، مؤكداً اعتزازه بهذه الثقة، وحرصه على مواصلة أداء مهامه بكل جد وإخلاص.