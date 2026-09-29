The Prince of the Northern Borders region, Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, awarded the new rank to the Director of Prisons in the region, Major General Ahmed bin Ali Al-Qahtani, in his office at the emirate, following the issuance of the royal decree promoting him to the rank of Major General.



The Prince of the Northern Borders congratulated Major General Al-Qahtani on this occasion, wishing him success and prosperity, and that the promotion would be an incentive to continue giving and exerting more efforts in the service of the religion, then the king, and the homeland.



For his part, the Director of Prisons in the region expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the Northern Borders, affirming his pride in this trust and his commitment to continue performing his duties with diligence and sincerity.