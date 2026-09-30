Today, the Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, attended the ceremony held by the General Administration of Education in Jeddah Province to celebrate the Saudi National Day, at the Jeddah World Academy theater, in the presence of the Director General of Education in the province, Manal bint Mubarak Al-Luhaibi, along with several officials, educational leaders, and students.



The Governor of Jeddah toured the accompanying art exhibition "Our Pride is in Our Nature," which featured artworks by students and education staff, reflecting the authenticity of the Kingdom and its journey of unification, construction, and developmental and civilizational achievements. It highlighted the contributions of education to the development of the nation and the reinforcement of pride in national identity.



Following that, the Governor and the attendees watched a theatrical performance presented by male and female students of Jeddah Education titled "Our Pride is in Our Nature," which expressed feelings of pride and loyalty to the homeland, embodying values of belonging and fidelity.