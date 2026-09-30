شهد محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، اليوم، حفل الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمحافظة جدة بمناسبة اليوم الوطني السعودي، وذلك على مسرح أكاديمية عالم جدة، بحضور المدير العام للتعليم بالمحافظة منال بنت مبارك اللهيبي، وعدد من المسؤولين والقيادات التعليمية والطلبة.


وتجوّل محافظ جدة في المعرض الفني المصاحب «عزنا بطبعنا»، الذي ضم أعمالًا فنية للطلبة ومنسوبي التعليم، جسّدت أصالة المملكة ومسيرة توحيدها وبنائها ومنجزاتها التنموية والحضارية، وأبرزت إسهامات التعليم في تنمية الوطن وترسيخ الاعتزاز بالهوية الوطنية.


عقب ذلك، شاهد والحضور عرضًا مسرحيًا أدائيًا قدّمه طلاب وطالبات تعليم جدة بعنوان «عزنا بطبعنا»، عبّر عن مشاعر الفخر والاعتزاز بالوطن، وجسّد قيم الانتماء والوفاء.