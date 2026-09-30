رعى أمير منطقة الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (الأربعاء)، حفل الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة بمناسبة اليوم الوطني السعودي، تحت شعار «عزنا بطبعنا»، وذلك على مسرح مركز الأمير سلطان الحضاري، بحضور وكيل وزارة التعليم للتعليم الخاص الدكتور محمد بن إبراهيم العضيب، وعدد من مديري الجهات الحكومية والقيادات التعليمية.


وشهد أمير الباحة والحضور لوحة غنائية بعنوان «على خطى الملوك»، من كلمات الشاعر فهد غنيم، تضمنت عددًا من اللوحات والعروض الفنية التي قدمها طلاب وطالبات تعليم المنطقة، عكست مشاعر الاعتزاز بالوطن والانتماء إليه.


وفي ختام الحفل، كرّم أمير المنطقة المشاركين والداعمين، تقديرًا لإسهاماتهم في إنجاح فعاليات المناسبة.