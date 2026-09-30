The Prince of Al-Baha region, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, today (Wednesday), sponsored the ceremony of the General Administration of Education in the region on the occasion of Saudi National Day, under the slogan "Our Pride is in Our Nature," held at the Prince Sultan Cultural Center, with the presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Private Education, Dr. Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Odaib, along with several directors of government agencies and educational leaders.



The Prince of Al-Baha and the attendees witnessed a musical performance titled "In the Footsteps of Kings," with lyrics by poet Fahd Ghanem, which included a number of artistic displays and performances presented by male and female students from the region's education sector, reflecting feelings of pride in and belonging to the homeland.



At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Prince honored the participants and supporters, in appreciation of their contributions to the success of the event.