A decision has been made to appoint Dr. Hassan bin Mansour bin Ahmed Al-Najrani as the head of the Department of Languages at the College of Languages and Translation at the Islamic University of Madinah, in recognition of his academic journey and scientific efforts in his field of specialization.



Dr. Al-Najrani is considered one of the distinguished academics, possessing scientific and academic experience, and it is expected that he will contribute through this appointment to the development of academic work in the department, enhance the quality of educational outcomes, and support the scientific research journey, in line with the university's aspirations and goals to elevate higher education.