صدر قرار بتعيين الدكتور حسن بن منصور بن أحمد النجراني رئيسًا لقسم اللغات بكلية اللغات والترجمة بالجامعة الإسلامية بالمدينة المنورة، وذلك تقديرًا لمسيرته الأكاديمية وجهوده العلمية في مجال تخصصه.


يُعد الدكتور النجراني أحد الأكاديميين المميزين، ممن يمتلكون خبرة علمية وأكاديمية، ويُنتظر أن يسهم من خلال هذا التعيين في تطوير العمل الأكاديمي بالقسم، وتعزيز جودة المخرجات التعليمية، ودعم مسيرة البحث العلمي، بما يواكب تطلعات الجامعة وأهدافها في الارتقاء بالتعليم الجامعي.