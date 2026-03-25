شيعت جموع غفيرة جثمان سامي بن محمد بن علي ظافري حمدي، المعلم بمدرسة الحضرور الثانوية إلى مثواه الأخير في مقبرة قرية المباركة التابعة لمحافظة الطوال شرق مستشفى الطوال العام.
نسأل الله العلي القدير أن يتقبله بواسع رحمته وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته وأن يلهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان، إانا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.
A large crowd attended the funeral of Sami bin Mohammed bin Ali Dhafri Hamdi, the teacher at Al-Hadhour Secondary School, to his final resting place in the cemetery of the blessed village in the Al-Tawal governorate, east of Al-Tawal General Hospital.
We ask Allah, the Almighty, to accept him with His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace. Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return.