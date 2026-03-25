شيعت جموع غفيرة جثمان سامي بن محمد بن علي ظافري حمدي، المعلم بمدرسة الحضرور الثانوية إلى مثواه الأخير في مقبرة قرية المباركة التابعة لمحافظة الطوال شرق مستشفى الطوال العام.

نسأل الله العلي القدير أن يتقبله بواسع رحمته وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته وأن يلهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان، إانا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.