A large crowd attended the funeral of Sami bin Mohammed bin Ali Dhafri Hamdi, the teacher at Al-Hadhour Secondary School, to his final resting place in the cemetery of the blessed village in the Al-Tawal governorate, east of Al-Tawal General Hospital.

We ask Allah, the Almighty, to accept him with His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace. Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return.