نال الزميل سيف محمد الشويلعي درجة الماجستير بتقدير ممتاز مع مرتبة الشرف الأولى من الجامعة الإسلامية بالمدينة المنورة، عن رسالته العلمية التي تناولت واقع استخدام المنصات الافتراضية في تعليم الرياضيات بمنطقة حائل، وسط إشادة اللجنة العلمية بأهمية الدراسة ونتائجها.