نال الزميل سيف محمد الشويلعي درجة الماجستير بتقدير ممتاز مع مرتبة الشرف الأولى من الجامعة الإسلامية بالمدينة المنورة، عن رسالته العلمية التي تناولت واقع استخدام المنصات الافتراضية في تعليم الرياضيات بمنطقة حائل، وسط إشادة اللجنة العلمية بأهمية الدراسة ونتائجها.
Colleague Saif Mohammed Al-Shuwaili has obtained a master's degree with honors, with first-class distinction, from the Islamic University in Medina, for his thesis that addressed the reality of using virtual platforms in teaching mathematics in the Hail region, amidst the scientific committee's praise for the importance of the study and its results.