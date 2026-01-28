احتفى الكابتن فهد علي مدهش، بحصوله على درجة ماجستير العلوم في التدريب الرياضي من قسم الميكانيكا والسلوك الحركي، وذلك صباح أمس(الثلاثاء)، من جامعة الملك سعود، بعد مناقشة علمية موسعة اتسمت بالعمق والثراء، وتكوّنت لجنة المناقشة من:


الدكتور منصور الصويان، مشرفًا ومقررًا، والدكتور نور الدين المختار بن سعيد مناقشًا،، والدكتور مساعد العلياني مناقشًا.


وبعد انتهاء اللجنة من مناقشتها وإعلان قبول الرسالة، صفق الحضور احتفاءً بإنجاز الكابتن فهد الذي شاركه فرحته أفراد عائلته، يتقدمهم والده نائب رئيس تحرير عكاظ سابقا علي محمد مدهش الذي عبّر عن فخره الكبير بابنه، مؤكداً أن طموحه لا يتوقف عند هذه الدرجة العلمية، بل يتطلع إلى نيل شهادة الدكتوراه.


وقد تلقّى الكابتن فهد التهاني من أعضاء اللجنة وزملائه في مجال التدريب، الذين حضروا لمشاركته هذا الإنجاز الذي يجمع بين التطبيق العملي والرؤية التكتيكية في مجال الكرة المصغرة.