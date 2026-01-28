Captain Fahd Ali Midhesh celebrated obtaining a Master of Science degree in Sports Training from the Department of Mechanics and Motor Behavior, yesterday morning (Tuesday), from King Saud University, after an extensive scientific discussion characterized by depth and richness. The discussion committee consisted of:



Dr. Mansour Al-Suwayan, as supervisor and rapporteur, Dr. Nour Al-Din Al-Mukhtar bin Said as a discussant, and Dr. Musaad Al-Alyani as a discussant.



After the committee concluded its discussion and announced the acceptance of the thesis, the attendees applauded in celebration of Captain Fahd's achievement, which was shared by his family members, led by his father, former Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Okaz, Ali Muhammad Midhesh, who expressed his great pride in his son, affirming that his ambitions do not stop at this academic degree, but he aspires to obtain a doctorate.



Captain Fahd received congratulations from the committee members and his colleagues in the field of training, who attended to share in this achievement that combines practical application and tactical vision in the field of mini-football.