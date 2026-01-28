The Governor of Taif, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, today (Wednesday), sponsored the "Pioneers of Excellence" ceremony organized by the General Administration of Education in the governorate, to honor more than (2000) male and female students who excelled in the academic year 1446 AH, from various educational stages.



The Director of Education in Taif, Dr. Said Al-Ghamdi, confirmed that the sponsorship of the ceremony by the Governor of Taif embodies the leadership's interest in education and its commitment to supporting the journey of excellence and creativity, and enhancing the educational system. He pointed out the qualitative leaps and positive transformations witnessed in the education sector, stemming from the belief that building a person is the foundation of comprehensive development and the true investment in the future of the nation.



The ceremony featured a performance titled "Excellence and Pioneers of Excellence," which embodied the journey of distinction and pride in the homeland, and the support and attention that education receives.



Several directors of government agencies, parents of students, and educational staff attended the ceremony.