رعى مُحافظ الطائف الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز اليوم (الأربعاء)، حفل «رواد التفوق» الذي أقامته الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمحافظة، لتكريم أكثر من (2000) طالب وطالبة من المتفوقين للعام الدراسي 1446هـ، من مختلف المراحل الدراسية.


وأكَّد مدير التعليم بالطائف الدكتور سعيد الغامدي، أن رعاية محافظ الطائف للحفل تجسد اهتمام القيادة بالتعليم، وحرصها على دعم مسيرة التميز والإبداع، والارتقاء بالمنظومة التعليمية، مشيرًا إلى ما شهده قطاع التعليم من نقلات نوعية وتحولات إيجابية، انطلاقًا من الإيمان بأن بناء الإنسان هو أساس التنمية الشاملة والاستثمار الحقيقي في مستقبل الوطن.


وشهد الحفل تقديم أوبريت بعنوان «التفوق ورواد التفوق»، جسّد مسيرة التميز والاعتزاز بالوطن، وما يحظى به التعليم من دعم واهتمام.


حضر الحفل عدد من مديري الجهات الحكومية، وأولياء أمور الطلبة، ومنسوبي ومنسوبات التعليم.