انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى مدير عام فرع وزارة الإعلام بمنطقة مكة المكرمة سابقًا، سعود بن علي الشيخي، اليوم(السبت)، بعد مسيرةٍ حافلة بالعطاء والعمل الوطني والإعلامي، ترك خلالها أثرًا طيبًا وسيرةً عطرة شهد له بها كل من عرفه وتعامل معه.


ويُعد الفقيد من الكفاءات الإدارية والإعلامية التي أسهمت بفاعلية في تطوير العمل الإعلامي بالمنطقة، حيث عُرف بحكمته، وحسن إدارته، وحرصه الدائم على دعم المبادرات الإعلامية، وتعزيز الشراكة مع الجهات الحكومية والإعلاميين، إضافةً إلى مواقفه الإنسانية ومبادراته المجتمعية التي جسّدت معاني الكرم والنبل وحب الخير.


وقدّم الفقيد، رحمه الله، خلال فترة عمله نموذجًا مشرفًا للمسؤول المتفاني في أداء واجبه، وكان محل تقدير واحترام زملائه ومنسوبي الوزارة والإعلاميين، لما تحلّى به من أخلاق رفيعة وتواضع جمّ.


ويتلقى ذوو الفقيد التعازي في وفاته، حيث يُعزّى شقيقه فيصل، وابنه سلطان، وإخوانه، في مصابهم الجلل.


نسأل الله العلي القدير أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته، وأن يغفر له، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يُلهم أهله وذويه ومحبيه الصبر والسلوان.


إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.