The former Director General of the Ministry of Media branch in the Makkah region, Saud bin Ali Al-Sheikhi, passed away today (Saturday) after a career filled with giving and national and media work, during which he left a positive impact and a fragrant legacy acknowledged by everyone who knew him and interacted with him.



The deceased is considered one of the administrative and media competencies that effectively contributed to the development of media work in the region. He was known for his wisdom, good management, and constant eagerness to support media initiatives and enhance partnerships with government entities and media professionals, in addition to his humanitarian stances and community initiatives that embodied the meanings of generosity, nobility, and love for good.



During his tenure, the deceased, may God have mercy on him, presented an honorable model of a dedicated official in fulfilling his duties, and he was highly regarded and respected by his colleagues, ministry staff, and media professionals for his high morals and great humility.



The family of the deceased is receiving condolences for his passing, as condolences are offered to his brother Faisal, his son Sultan, and his siblings in their great loss.



We ask Almighty God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to forgive him, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family, relatives, and loved ones with patience and solace.



Indeed, to God we belong and to Him we shall return.