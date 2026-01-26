تألقت النجمة العالمية أريانا غراندي بإطلالة مستوحاة من أناقة حقبة الخمسينات، خلال جلسة تصوير خاصة لإحدى المجلات، مقدّمة ستايلاً يجسّد الأنوثة الكلاسيكية بروح عصرية راقية. وجاءت الإطلالة بقصّات دقيقة أبرزت الخصر، مع أقمشة فاخرة وانسيابية أعادت إلى الواجهة سحر هوليوود القديمة وبريقها الخالد.

أريانا غراندي تعيد إحياء أناقة الخمسينات بلمسة عصرية ساحرة
واعتمدت أريانا تسريحة شعر مصقولة بطابع كلاسيكي، رافقها مكياج ناعم ركّز على نقاء البشرة وهدوء الشفاه، ما أضفى على اللوك فخامة متوازنة بعيدة عن المبالغة. هذا الظهور أكّد براعتها في التنقّل بين مختلف الأساليب، وقدرتها على تقديم إطلالة أيقونية تمزج بين الرقي والبساطة وحنينٍ أنيق إلى زمن الجمال الكلاسيكي.