أريانا غراندي تعيد إحياء أناقة الخمسينات بلمسة عصرية ساحرة

تألقت النجمة العالمية أريانا غراندي بإطلالة مستوحاة من أناقة حقبة الخمسينات، خلال جلسة تصوير خاصة لإحدى المجلات، مقدّمة ستايلاً يجسّد الأنوثة الكلاسيكية بروح عصرية راقية. وجاءت الإطلالة بقصّات دقيقة أبرزت الخصر، مع أقمشة فاخرة وانسيابية أعادت إلى الواجهة سحر هوليوود القديمة وبريقها الخالد.
واعتمدت أريانا تسريحة شعر مصقولة بطابع كلاسيكي، رافقها مكياج ناعم ركّز على نقاء البشرة وهدوء الشفاه، ما أضفى على اللوك فخامة متوازنة بعيدة عن المبالغة. هذا الظهور أكّد براعتها في التنقّل بين مختلف الأساليب، وقدرتها على تقديم إطلالة أيقونية تمزج بين الرقي والبساطة وحنينٍ أنيق إلى زمن الجمال الكلاسيكي.
The global star Ariana Grande shone in a look inspired by the elegance of the 1950s during a special photoshoot for a magazine, presenting a style that embodies classic femininity with a touch of sophisticated modernity. The look featured precise cuts that highlighted the waist, with luxurious and flowing fabrics that brought back the charm of old Hollywood and its timeless sparkle.
Ariana opted for a polished hairstyle with a classic touch, accompanied by soft makeup that focused on skin purity and subtle lips, which added a balanced luxury to the look, avoiding exaggeration. This appearance confirmed her talent in navigating various styles and her ability to present an iconic look that blends elegance and simplicity with a chic nostalgia for the era of classic beauty.