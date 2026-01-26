أريانا غراندي تعيد إحياء أناقة الخمسينات بلمسة عصرية ساحرة

The global star Ariana Grande shone in a look inspired by the elegance of the 1950s during a special photoshoot for a magazine, presenting a style that embodies classic femininity with a touch of sophisticated modernity. The look featured precise cuts that highlighted the waist, with luxurious and flowing fabrics that brought back the charm of old Hollywood and its timeless sparkle.

Ariana opted for a polished hairstyle with a classic touch, accompanied by soft makeup that focused on skin purity and subtle lips, which added a balanced luxury to the look, avoiding exaggeration. This appearance confirmed her talent in navigating various styles and her ability to present an iconic look that blends elegance and simplicity with a chic nostalgia for the era of classic beauty.