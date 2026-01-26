A close source to the Egyptian artist Reda El Bahrawy confirmed that humanitarian and professional considerations might push El Bahrawy to reconsider his decision to retire permanently in fulfillment of his late mother's wish, indicating that there is a tendency for him to return to his artistic activity during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr.

Friends' Attempts

The source added that El Bahrawy was very attached to his late mother, which made him cling to his decision to retire during the past period, in respect of her wish that she expressed to him in her final days. He pointed out that several of El Bahrawy's friends and close ones continue their attempts to convince him to reverse his retirement decision, especially in light of the significant responsibilities resting on his shoulders, whether towards his musical band or a number of the residents of his hometown in Gharbia Governorate, northern Egypt, who rely on him as a primary source of their livelihood.

Difficult Decision

El Bahrawy surprised his audience by announcing his permanent retirement from singing while receiving condolences for his mother in the city of Tanta, confirming in media statements that this decision is the hardest of his life, but he made it with complete conviction and in loyalty to his mother's desire.

At that time, El Bahrawy confirmed that singing represents an essential part of his life, yet his mother remains the most precious, and he cannot go against her wish, emphasizing his gratitude to his audience and their love that has accompanied him throughout his artistic journey.

His decision sparked widespread interaction on social media, given his large fan base among lovers of popular music in Egypt and the Arab world.