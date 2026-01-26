أكد مصدر مقرب من الفنان المصري رضا البحراوي أن الاعتبارات الإنسانية والمهنية قد تدفع البحراوي إلى إعادة النظر في قرار الاعتزال النهائي تنفيذاً لوصية والدته الراحلة، مشيراً إلى وجود توجه لعودته إلى نشاطه الفني في عيد الفطر القادم.
محاولات الأصدقاء
وأضاف المصدر أن البحراوي كان شديد الارتباط بوالدته الراحلة، وهو ما جعله يتمسك بقرار الاعتزال خلال الفترة الماضية، احتراماً لوصيتها التي أوصته بها في أيامها الأخيرة، لافتاً إلى أن عدداً من أصدقاء البحراوي والمقرّبين منه يواصلون محاولاتهم لإقناعه بالعدول عن قرار الاعتزال، لا سيما في ظل المسؤوليات الكبيرة الملقاة على عاتقه، سواء تجاه فرقته الموسيقية أو عدد من أهالي بلدته بمحافظة الغربية، شمالي مصر، الذين يعتمدون عليه بشكل أساسي في مصدر رزقهم.
قرار صعب
وفاجأ البحراوي جمهوره بإعلانه اعتزال الغناء نهائياً أثناء تلقيه عزاء والدته في مدينة طنطا، مؤكداً في تصريحات إعلامية أن هذا القرار يُعد الأصعب في حياته، لكنه اتخذه عن قناعة كاملة ووفاءً لرغبة والدته.
وأكد البحراوي حينها أن الغناء يمثل جزءاً أساسياً من حياته، إلا أن والدته تبقى الأغلى، ولا يمكنه مخالفة وصيتها، مشدداً على امتنانه لجمهوره ومحبتهم التي رافقته طوال مشواره الفني.
وقد أثار قراره تفاعلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، نظراً لما يتمتع به من قاعدة جماهيرية كبيرة من محبي الأغنية الشعبية في مصر والعالم العربي.
A close source to the Egyptian artist Reda El Bahrawy confirmed that humanitarian and professional considerations might push El Bahrawy to reconsider his decision to retire permanently in fulfillment of his late mother's wish, indicating that there is a tendency for him to return to his artistic activity during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr.
Friends' Attempts
The source added that El Bahrawy was very attached to his late mother, which made him cling to his decision to retire during the past period, in respect of her wish that she expressed to him in her final days. He pointed out that several of El Bahrawy's friends and close ones continue their attempts to convince him to reverse his retirement decision, especially in light of the significant responsibilities resting on his shoulders, whether towards his musical band or a number of the residents of his hometown in Gharbia Governorate, northern Egypt, who rely on him as a primary source of their livelihood.
Difficult Decision
El Bahrawy surprised his audience by announcing his permanent retirement from singing while receiving condolences for his mother in the city of Tanta, confirming in media statements that this decision is the hardest of his life, but he made it with complete conviction and in loyalty to his mother's desire.
At that time, El Bahrawy confirmed that singing represents an essential part of his life, yet his mother remains the most precious, and he cannot go against her wish, emphasizing his gratitude to his audience and their love that has accompanied him throughout his artistic journey.
His decision sparked widespread interaction on social media, given his large fan base among lovers of popular music in Egypt and the Arab world.