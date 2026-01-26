أكد مصدر مقرب من الفنان المصري رضا البحراوي أن الاعتبارات الإنسانية والمهنية قد تدفع البحراوي إلى إعادة النظر في قرار الاعتزال النهائي تنفيذاً لوصية والدته الراحلة، مشيراً إلى وجود توجه لعودته إلى نشاطه الفني في عيد الفطر القادم.

محاولات الأصدقاء

وأضاف المصدر أن البحراوي كان شديد الارتباط بوالدته الراحلة، وهو ما جعله يتمسك بقرار الاعتزال خلال الفترة الماضية، احتراماً لوصيتها التي أوصته بها في أيامها الأخيرة، لافتاً إلى أن عدداً من أصدقاء البحراوي والمقرّبين منه يواصلون محاولاتهم لإقناعه بالعدول عن قرار الاعتزال، لا سيما في ظل المسؤوليات الكبيرة الملقاة على عاتقه، سواء تجاه فرقته الموسيقية أو عدد من أهالي بلدته بمحافظة الغربية، شمالي مصر، الذين يعتمدون عليه بشكل أساسي في مصدر رزقهم.

قرار صعب

وفاجأ البحراوي جمهوره بإعلانه اعتزال الغناء نهائياً أثناء تلقيه عزاء والدته في مدينة طنطا، مؤكداً في تصريحات إعلامية أن هذا القرار يُعد الأصعب في حياته، لكنه اتخذه عن قناعة كاملة ووفاءً لرغبة والدته.

وأكد البحراوي حينها أن الغناء يمثل جزءاً أساسياً من حياته، إلا أن والدته تبقى الأغلى، ولا يمكنه مخالفة وصيتها، مشدداً على امتنانه لجمهوره ومحبتهم التي رافقته طوال مشواره الفني.

وقد أثار قراره تفاعلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، نظراً لما يتمتع به من قاعدة جماهيرية كبيرة من محبي الأغنية الشعبية في مصر والعالم العربي.