The Prince of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, honored Dr. Said bin Mohammed Al-Mulais during a ceremony to recognize the leaders of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bureau's establishment, in appreciation of his efforts during his tenure as the head of the bureau from 1419 to 1426.

This honor came in recognition of the qualitative contributions made by Dr. Al-Mulais, which contributed to the development of educational work in the Gulf and enhanced the path of joint cooperation in the fields of education and educational planning, alongside his role in establishing the bureau's position as a leading educational umbrella in the Gulf.

The ceremony embodies a celebration of 50 years of excellence and leadership in joint educational work, and serves to honor the leaders who had a clear impact on building the bureau's journey and creating its educational achievements.