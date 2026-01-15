كرَّم أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود الدكتور سعيد بن محمد المليص ضمن حفل تكريم قيادات مكتب التربية العربي لدول الخليج بمناسبة مرور 50 عامًا على تأسيس المكتب، وذلك تقديرًا لجهوده خلال فترة إدارته للمكتب بين عامي 1419 و1426.

وجاء هذا التكريم عرفانًا بما قدمه الدكتور المليص من إسهامات نوعية أسهمت في تطوير العمل التربوي الخليجي وتعزيز مسيرة التعاون المشترك في مجالات التعليم والتخطيط التربوي، إلى جانب دوره في ترسيخ مكانة المكتب كمظلة تربوية خليجية رائدة.

ويجسد الحفل احتفاءً بمسيرة 50 عامًا من التميز والريادة في العمل التربوي المشترك، وتكريمًا للقيادات التي كان لها أثر واضح في بناء مسيرة المكتب وصناعة منجزاته التعليمية.