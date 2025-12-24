The Prince of the Northern Borders Region, Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, met in his office at the emirate with Captain Bandar Nasser bin Hantem, an officer in the Emirate's Security Department.

The Prince of the Northern Borders congratulated Captain "bin Hantem" on receiving the King Abdulaziz Medal of the Third Class for his donation of blood more than 30 times, appreciating this humanitarian act that embodies the values of giving and social responsibility.