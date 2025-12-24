التقى أمير منطقة الحدود الشمالية الأمير فيصل بن خالد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة، النقيب بندر ناصر بن حنتم، الضابط بشعبة أمن الإمارة.

وهنّأ أمير الحدود الشمالية النقيب «بن حنتم» بمناسبة حصوله على وسام الملك عبدالعزيز من الدرجة الثالثة؛ نظير تبرعه بالدم لأكثر من 30 مرة، مثمناً هذا العمل الإنساني الذي يجسد قيم العطاء والمسؤولية المجتمعية.