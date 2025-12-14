احتفل مدير العلاقات الإعلامية في الهيئة العامة للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة (منشآت) الزميل متعب بن زايد الروقي بزواجه من ابنة عبدالرحمن بن عثمان الفواز في إحدى قاعات الاحتفالات بالرياض، وسط حضور عدد من الأقارب والأصدقاء، الذين قدّموا له التهاني والتبريكات بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، متمنين له حياة زوجية مليئة بالفرح والمسرات.