احتفل مدير العلاقات الإعلامية في الهيئة العامة للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة (منشآت) الزميل متعب بن زايد الروقي بزواجه من ابنة عبدالرحمن بن عثمان الفواز في إحدى قاعات الاحتفالات بالرياض، وسط حضور عدد من الأقارب والأصدقاء، الذين قدّموا له التهاني والتبريكات بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، متمنين له حياة زوجية مليئة بالفرح والمسرات.
The Director of Media Relations at the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monshaat), Mr. Muteb bin Zayed Al-Ruqai, celebrated his marriage to the daughter of Abdulrahman bin Othman Al-Fawaz in one of the celebration halls in Riyadh, in the presence of a number of relatives and friends, who offered him congratulations and best wishes on this happy occasion, wishing him a married life filled with joy and happiness.