احتفل الشاب خالد بن عبدالعزيز بن أحمد الإدماوي، بزفافه من ابنة المهندس عمر يحيى فران (رحمه الله)، وذلك في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمحافظة جدة، بحضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء.
وأعرب والد العريس عبدالعزيز الإدماوي عن شكره وتقديره للحضور، متمنياً للعروسين حياة زوجية سعيدة.
The young Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al-Idmawi celebrated his wedding to the daughter of engineer Omar Yahya Fran (may he rest in peace), in one of the wedding halls in Jeddah, with the presence of a number of family and friends.
The groom's father, Abdulaziz Al-Idmawi, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the attendees, wishing the newlyweds a happy married life.