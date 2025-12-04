The young Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al-Idmawi celebrated his wedding to the daughter of engineer Omar Yahya Fran (may he rest in peace), in one of the wedding halls in Jeddah, with the presence of a number of family and friends.



The groom's father, Abdulaziz Al-Idmawi, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the attendees, wishing the newlyweds a happy married life.