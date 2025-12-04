احتفل الشاب خالد بن عبدالعزيز بن أحمد الإدماوي، بزفافه من ابنة المهندس عمر يحيى فران (رحمه الله)، وذلك في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمحافظة جدة، بحضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء.


وأعرب والد العريس عبدالعزيز الإدماوي عن شكره وتقديره للحضور، متمنياً للعروسين حياة زوجية سعيدة.