The Prince of Al-Qassim, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, honored the citizen Dhiab Allah Al-Humaidani in his office today (Tuesday), in appreciation of his noble humanitarian work in assisting a family of a Sudanese resident after they were involved in a traffic accident in the Al-Namas Governorate in the Asir region.



Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishal praised the honorable stance that embodies the Kingdom's authentic values of nobility, humanity, and solidarity, affirming that such actions reflect the Islamic and humanitarian morals that the people of this generous nation possess, and showcase the honorable image of Saudi society. He expressed his pride and appreciation for what the citizen Al-Humaidani has done, calling for the promotion of a culture of initiative in charitable and benevolent works.



For his part, the citizen Dhiab Allah Al-Humaidani expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the region for this honor, affirming that what he did is a duty dictated by his religion, his homeland, and his humanity.