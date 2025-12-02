كرّم أمير القصيم الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه اليوم (الثلاثاء)، المواطن ضيف الله الحميداني، تقديرا لما قام به من عمل إنساني نبيل في مساعدة أسرة مقيم من الجنسية السودانية، بعد تعرضه لحادثة مرورية بمحافظة النماص بمنطقة عسير.


وأشاد الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بالموقف المشرف الذي جسّد قيم المملكة الأصيلة في الشهامة والإنسانية والتكافل، مؤكدا أن مثل هذه المواقف تُجسد الأخلاق الإسلامية والإنسانية التي يتحلى بها أبناء هذا الوطن المعطاء، وتعكس الصورة المشرّفة للمجتمع السعودي، مبديا فخره واعتزازه بما قام به المواطن الحميداني، داعيا إلى نشر ثقافة المبادرة في أعمال الخير والإحسان.


من جهته، عبّر المواطن ضيف الله الحميداني عن بالغ شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة على هذا التكريم، مؤكدا أن ما قام به هو واجب يمليه عليه دينه ووطنه وإنسانيته.