احتفل الشاب محمد بن حمد السهلي بعقد قرانه على ابنة عبدالله بن عوض الأحمدي، وذلك في مكة المكرمة بحضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء الذين شاركوا العروسين وذويهما فرحتهم بهذه المناسبة.


وتلقّى العريس التهاني والتبريكات من الحضور، داعين الله أن يبارك للعروسين، وأن يجمع بينهما في خير، وأن يرزقهما حياة زوجية سعيدة مليئة بالمحبة والمودة والذرية الصالحة.