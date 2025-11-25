The young man Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Suhaili celebrated his engagement to the daughter of Abdullah bin Awad Al-Ahmadi, in Mecca, in the presence of a number of family and friends who shared in the joy of the couple and their families on this occasion.



The groom received congratulations and best wishes from the attendees, praying to God to bless the couple, to unite them in goodness, and to grant them a happy married life filled with love, affection, and righteous offspring.