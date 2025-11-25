Hussein Hassan Qasim Al-Majrashi passed away yesterday (Monday) to the mercy of Allah.



The deceased is the brother of Khalid Al-Majrashi and the cousin of the photographer colleague Faisal Majrashi.



He was buried in Al-Ha'ir Cemetery in Riyadh after the prayer was performed for him.



“Okaz,” which was saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking Allah to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens. Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return.