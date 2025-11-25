انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى أمس (الإثنين) حسين حسن قاسم آل مجرشي.


والفقيد شقيق خالد آل مجرشي، وابن عم الزميل المصوّر فيصل مجرشي.


ودفن في مقبرة الحاير في الرياض عقب الصلاة عليه.


«عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ تتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي الفقيد، سائلة الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.