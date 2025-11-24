واسى الأمير منصور بن مشعل، آل جمجوم في فقيدهم هاني أحمد صلاح جمجوم، الذي وافته المنية مساء أمس الأول (السبت)، وصُلي عليه في المسجد الحرام بمكة المكرمة، ودُفن في مقبرة المعلاة.


والفقيد والد محمد، وأحمد، ورانية، ودالية. وأخو مروان، وآمال، وسلوى، ونجلاء (يرحمها الله).


يذكر أن اليوم (الإثنين) ثاني أيام العزاء في منزل الأسرة الكائن بحي الشاطئ بجوار مسجد سلطان في جدة.