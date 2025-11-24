Prince Mansour bin Mishal expressed his condolences to the Jamjoom family for their loss of Hani Ahmed Salah Jamjoom, who passed away the evening before last (Saturday). He was prayed upon at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and buried in the Al-Mualla Cemetery.



The deceased is the father of Mohammed, Ahmed, Rania, and Dalia. He is the brother of Marwan, Amal, Salwa, and Najla (may God have mercy on her).



It is noted that today (Monday) is the second day of mourning at the family home located in the Al-Shatea neighborhood next to Sultan Mosque in Jeddah.