The Prince of the Hail Region, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, offered his condolences and sympathy to the Al-Obaid family on the passing of their deceased, Obeid bin Abdulrahman Al-Obaid (may God have mercy on him).



This came during a phone call with the deceased's nephew, the Assistant Undersecretary of the Hail Region for Rights, Abdulrahman bin Hamoud Al-Obaid, expressing his solidarity with the deceased's siblings, children, and relatives in their sorrow over this painful loss, asking God to envelop him in His vast mercy, to admit him into His spacious gardens, and to grant everyone patience and solace.



The Assistant Undersecretary for Rights expressed his gratitude to the Prince of the Hail Region for his support and feelings that eased the painful loss, asking God to make this act weigh in the scales of his good deeds, and to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and pleasure. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive.