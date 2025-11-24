قدَّم أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز، التعازي والمواساة لأسرة العبيد في وفاة فقيدهم عبيد بن عبدالرحمن العبيد (رحمه الله).


جاء ذلك خلال اتصال هاتفي مع ابن شقيق الفقيد وكيل إمارة منطقة حائل المساعد للحقوق عبدالرحمن بن حمود العبيد، معربا عن مشاركته أشقاء وأبناء الفقيد وأقاربهم حزنهم في هذا المصاب الأليم، سائلا الله بأن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، وأن يدخله فسيح جناته، وأن يلهم الجميع الصبر والسلوان.


وعبّر وكيل الإمارة المساعد للحقوق عن شكره لأمير منطقة حائل على وقفته ومشاعره التي خفَّفت من المصاب الأليم، سائلا الله أن يجعل هذا العمل في موازين حسناته، وأن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته ورضوانه، إنه سميع مجيب.