Saja Ali Abdullah Aref has obtained her PhD with honors, achieving the highest distinction and a recommendation for exchange from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University, for her thesis titled: "The Factors Influencing the Future of Saudi Press and Media Institutions and Their Development in Light of the Kingdom's Vision 2025 to 2035."



This thesis is part of the requirements for obtaining a PhD in Media from the Department of Journalism at the college, and it analyzes the various dimensions of the future of the media and journalistic landscape in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.