نالت سجى علي عبدالله عارف، درجة الدكتوراه بتقدير امتياز مع مرتبة الشرف الأولى مع توصية بالتبادل من كلية الإعلام بجامعة القاهرة، عن رسالتها التي حملت عنوان: «العوامل المؤثرة في مستقبل المؤسسات الصحفية والإعلامية السعودية وتطورها في ظل رؤية المملكة 2025 إلى 2035».


وتأتي هذه الرسالة ضمن متطلبات الحصول على درجة الدكتوراه في الإعلام من قسم الصحافة بالكلية، وتتناول بالتحليل الأبعاد المختلفة لمستقبل المشهد الإعلامي والصحفي في المملكة العربية السعودية.