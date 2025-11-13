كرّم مركز صحي إسكان خبت الخارش المحرر بمكتب عكاظ بمنطقة جازان الزميل عبدالله مشهور، نظير مشاركته الإعلامية الفاعلة وتغطيته الصحفية المتميزة لفعاليات الأسبوع الخليجي للسكري، وحضوره في فعاليات اليوم العالمي للسكري بمركز صحي خبت الخارش.
وقدم مدير شؤون المراكز الصحية بالقطاع الجنوبي، حسين كريري، ومدير المركز الصحي بالخارش ملهي شراحيلي، شهادة شكر وتقدير للزميل عبدالله مشهور، بهذه المناسبة.
بدوره عبر الزميل مشهور، عن امتنانه وتقديره لمدير القطاع الجنوبي، ومدير المركز على هذا التكريم.
The Health Center of Khabbat Al-Kharish honored colleague Abdullah Mashhoor, in recognition of his effective media participation and outstanding journalistic coverage of the Gulf Week for Diabetes events, and his attendance at the World Diabetes Day events at the Health Center of Khabbat Al-Kharish.
The Director of Health Centers in the Southern Sector, Hussein Kariri, and the Director of the Health Center in Al-Kharish, Malhi Sharahili, presented a certificate of appreciation to colleague Abdullah Mashhoor on this occasion.
For his part, colleague Mashhoor expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Director of the Southern Sector and the Director of the center for this honor.