The Health Center of Khabbat Al-Kharish honored colleague Abdullah Mashhoor, in recognition of his effective media participation and outstanding journalistic coverage of the Gulf Week for Diabetes events, and his attendance at the World Diabetes Day events at the Health Center of Khabbat Al-Kharish.

The Director of Health Centers in the Southern Sector, Hussein Kariri, and the Director of the Health Center in Al-Kharish, Malhi Sharahili, presented a certificate of appreciation to colleague Abdullah Mashhoor on this occasion.

For his part, colleague Mashhoor expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Director of the Southern Sector and the Director of the center for this honor.