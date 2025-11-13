كرّم مركز صحي إسكان خبت الخارش المحرر بمكتب عكاظ بمنطقة جازان الزميل عبدالله مشهور، نظير مشاركته الإعلامية الفاعلة وتغطيته الصحفية المتميزة لفعاليات الأسبوع الخليجي للسكري، وحضوره في فعاليات اليوم العالمي للسكري بمركز صحي خبت الخارش.

وقدم مدير شؤون المراكز الصحية بالقطاع الجنوبي، حسين كريري، ومدير المركز الصحي بالخارش ملهي شراحيلي، شهادة شكر وتقدير للزميل عبدالله مشهور، بهذه المناسبة.

بدوره عبر الزميل مشهور، عن امتنانه وتقديره لمدير القطاع الجنوبي، ومدير المركز على هذا التكريم.