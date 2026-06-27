The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Djibouti, President Ismail Omar Guelleh, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Djibouti, along with ongoing progress and prosperity.





Additionally, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Djibouti, President Ismail Omar Guelleh, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

The Crown Prince expressed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Djibouti, along with further progress and prosperity.