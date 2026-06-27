بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس جمهورية جيبوتي الرئيس إسماعيل عمر جيله، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الاستقلال لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية جيبوتي الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.


كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس جمهورية جيبوتي الرئيس إسماعيل عمر جيله، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الاستقلال لبلاده.

وعبر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية جيبوتي الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.