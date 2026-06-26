باشرت الفرق الإسعافية التابعة لهيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بمدينة الرياض حالة توقف قلب وتنفس، مستخدمةً أحدث تقنيات الإنعاش القلبي الرئوي، وذلك ضمن جهود الهيئة المستمرة لتطوير خدماتها الإسعافية وتوظيف أحدث الممارسات الطبية العالمية في الاستجابة للحالات الحرجة.
وتلقت الهيئة البلاغ في أحد المواقع بحي الوزارات، حيث تم دعم الحالة بفرقة تدخل سريع إلى جانب الفرق الإسعافية الميدانية، وبدأت إجراءات الإنعاش باستخدام جهاز الضغطات الصدرية الآلية (LUCAS)، إضافة إلى جهاز رفع الرأس والرقبة أثناء الإنعاش القلبي الرئوي (Head-Up CPR)، الذي يُستخدم للمرة الأولى ميدانيًا ضمن منظومة الهيئة، في خطوة تعكس حرصها على إدخال التقنيات الحديثة التي تسهم في تعزيز جودة الرعاية الإسعافية قبل الوصول إلى المستشفى.
ويأتي استخدام هذه التقنية ضمن منظومة متكاملة تعمل الهيئة على تطويرها باستمرار، بما يواكب أحدث البروتوكولات والممارسات العالمية في طب الطوارئ، ويعزز من كفاءة الفرق الإسعافية في التعامل مع الحالات الحرجة، من خلال توفير تجهيزات متقدمة تدعم سرعة الاستجابة وجودة الأداء الميداني.
وتعكس هذه الخطوة ما يحظى به القطاع الصحي في المملكة من دعم وتمكين لتبني أحدث التقنيات الطبية، بما يعزز جاهزية الخدمات الإسعافية ويرفع كفاءة الاستجابة للحالات الحرجة، ويؤكد حرص هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي على مواصلة تطوير قدراتها التشغيلية، وتسخير أحدث الممارسات والتقنيات العالمية في سبيل إنقاذ الأرواح وتعزيز جودة الرعاية الإسعافية.
The emergency teams affiliated with the Saudi Red Crescent Authority in Riyadh responded to a case of cardiac and respiratory arrest, utilizing the latest techniques in cardiopulmonary resuscitation. This is part of the Authority's ongoing efforts to develop its emergency services and employ the latest global medical practices in responding to critical cases.
The Authority received the report from a location in the Ministries District, where a rapid intervention team was dispatched alongside the field emergency teams. Resuscitation procedures began using the mechanical chest compression device (LUCAS), in addition to the Head-Up CPR device, which was used for the first time in the field within the Authority's system. This step reflects its commitment to incorporating modern technologies that contribute to enhancing the quality of emergency care before reaching the hospital.
The use of this technology is part of an integrated system that the Authority is continuously developing, in line with the latest protocols and global practices in emergency medicine, and it enhances the efficiency of emergency teams in dealing with critical cases by providing advanced equipment that supports rapid response and quality field performance.
This step reflects the support and empowerment that the health sector in the Kingdom receives to adopt the latest medical technologies, which enhances the readiness of emergency services and improves the efficiency of response to critical cases. It confirms the Saudi Red Crescent Authority's commitment to continuously developing its operational capabilities and harnessing the latest global practices and technologies to save lives and enhance the quality of emergency care.