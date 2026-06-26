The emergency teams affiliated with the Saudi Red Crescent Authority in Riyadh responded to a case of cardiac and respiratory arrest, utilizing the latest techniques in cardiopulmonary resuscitation. This is part of the Authority's ongoing efforts to develop its emergency services and employ the latest global medical practices in responding to critical cases.

The Authority received the report from a location in the Ministries District, where a rapid intervention team was dispatched alongside the field emergency teams. Resuscitation procedures began using the mechanical chest compression device (LUCAS), in addition to the Head-Up CPR device, which was used for the first time in the field within the Authority's system. This step reflects its commitment to incorporating modern technologies that contribute to enhancing the quality of emergency care before reaching the hospital.

The use of this technology is part of an integrated system that the Authority is continuously developing, in line with the latest protocols and global practices in emergency medicine, and it enhances the efficiency of emergency teams in dealing with critical cases by providing advanced equipment that supports rapid response and quality field performance.

This step reflects the support and empowerment that the health sector in the Kingdom receives to adopt the latest medical technologies, which enhances the readiness of emergency services and improves the efficiency of response to critical cases. It confirms the Saudi Red Crescent Authority's commitment to continuously developing its operational capabilities and harnessing the latest global practices and technologies to save lives and enhance the quality of emergency care.