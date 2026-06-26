The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on behalf of the Arab group, affirmed the pivotal importance of the United Nations Charter as the foundation of the international system, emphasizing the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of states and the integrity of their territories, and refraining from interference in their internal affairs.

This was stated in the speech of the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, on the occasion of the eightieth anniversary of the signing of the United Nations Charter.

He pointed out that the increasing global challenges necessitate enhancing commitment to international law and adhering to the purposes and principles of the Charter, as they are fundamental to preserving international peace and security.

He urged for the fair and consistent application of the Charter's principles to all countries, which would enhance the credibility of the multilateral system and strengthen trust in international institutions.

He called for continued efforts to enhance the effectiveness of the United Nations and its ability to respond to current and future challenges, serving all member states.

Dr. Al-Wasil reiterated the commitment of Arab states to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, affirming that international cooperation and multilateralism represent the best way to build a safer, fairer, and more prosperous future.