أكدت المملكة العربية السعودية، نيابةً عن المجموعة العربية، الأهمية المحورية لميثاق الأمم المتحدة، بوصفه الأساس الذي يقوم عليه النظام الدولي، مشددةً على ضرورة احترام سيادة الدول ووحدة أراضيها، وعدم التدخل في شؤونها الداخلية.
جاء ذلك في كلمة المندوب الدائم للمملكة لدى الأمم المتحدة الدكتور عبدالعزيز الواصل، بمناسبة الذكرى الثمانين للتوقيع على ميثاق الأمم المتحدة.
وأشار إلى أن التحديات العالمية المتزايدة تستوجب تعزيز الالتزام بالقانون الدولي، والتمسك بمقاصد ومبادئ الميثاق، باعتبارهما أساسًا لصون السلم والأمن الدوليين.
وحث على التطبيق العادل والمتسق لمبادئ الميثاق على جميع الدول، بما يعزز مصداقية النظام متعدد الأطراف، ويقوي الثقة في المؤسسات الدولية.
ودعا إلى مواصلة الجهود الرامية إلى تعزيز فاعلية الأمم المتحدة، وقدرتها على الاستجابة للتحديات الراهنة والمستقبلية، بما يخدم جميع الدول الأعضاء.
وجدد الدكتور الواصل التزام الدول العربية بمقاصد ومبادئ ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، مؤكدًا أن التعاون الدولي وتعددية الأطراف يمثلان السبيل الأمثل لبناء مستقبل أكثر أمنًا وعدلًا وازدهارًا.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on behalf of the Arab group, affirmed the pivotal importance of the United Nations Charter as the foundation of the international system, emphasizing the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of states and the integrity of their territories, and refraining from interference in their internal affairs.
This was stated in the speech of the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, on the occasion of the eightieth anniversary of the signing of the United Nations Charter.
He pointed out that the increasing global challenges necessitate enhancing commitment to international law and adhering to the purposes and principles of the Charter, as they are fundamental to preserving international peace and security.
He urged for the fair and consistent application of the Charter's principles to all countries, which would enhance the credibility of the multilateral system and strengthen trust in international institutions.
He called for continued efforts to enhance the effectiveness of the United Nations and its ability to respond to current and future challenges, serving all member states.
Dr. Al-Wasil reiterated the commitment of Arab states to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, affirming that international cooperation and multilateralism represent the best way to build a safer, fairer, and more prosperous future.