In a shocking and embarrassing incident reminiscent of mafia movies, the "diplomatic immunity" card fell into the trap of smuggling! Spanish authorities dropped a heavy surprise after stopping a luxury car belonging to the South African embassy in Morocco, discovering that its official duties had turned into the smuggling of more than half a ton of "shisha" and smuggled perfumes.

This scandal, which shook the "Tarajal" border crossing, put the concerned embassy in an extremely embarrassing position, revealing a blatant exploitation of diplomatic plates to evade inspection.

A Diplomatic "Mercedes" with Secret Missions

The precise operation carried out by the Spanish Civil Guard (La Guardia Civil) in cooperation with customs took place at the "Tarajal" crossing between Morocco and the city of Ceuta.

The story began when security personnel became suspicious of the movements of a "Mercedes" vehicle. Despite carrying official diplomatic license plates that usually protect it from thorough inspection, the vigilance of customs led to a detailed search that resulted in a valuable and unexpected catch:

Half a ton of "shisha": finding more than 850 containers of hookah tobacco, with a total weight exceeding 512 kilograms.

Other goods: the smuggling did not stop at shisha, but the cargo also included large quantities of smuggled perfumes.

Notably in the threads of this case, the driver of the vehicle, who was using the "Pretoria" embassy vehicle, was not a South African citizen; investigations revealed that he holds the nationality of Guinea.

As soon as the scheme was uncovered, the driver was stripped of any alleged immunity and was immediately arrested, with an official report filed against him and the complete diplomatic vehicle confiscated along with its cargo.

The Guinean driver is set to appear today (Saturday) before the Spanish judiciary to face serious charges of engaging in cross-border smuggling activities.

Spanish law (No. 12/1995) is considered one of the harshest European laws in combating smuggling, as it classifies these acts as major crimes based on the substantial financial value of the seized goods, placing the driver in the shadow of severe imprisonment and hefty financial penalties, and raising questions about the involvement of other parties within the embassy in this criminal network.