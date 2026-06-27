في واقعة مثيرة ومحرجة أشبه بأفلام المافيا، سقطت ورقة «الحصانة الدبلوماسية» في فخ التهريب! فالسلطات الإسبانية فجّرت مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل بعد توقيف سيارة فارهة تابعة لسفارة جنوب أفريقيا في المغرب، لتكتشف أن مهامها الرسمية تحوّلت إلى تهريب أكثر من نصف طن من «المعسل» وعطور مهربة.

هذه الفضيحة التي هزت معبر «تراخال» الحدودي، وضعت السفارة المعنية في موقف بالغ الإحراج، وكشفت استغلالاً صارخاً للوحات الدبلوماسية للهروب من التفتيش.

«مرسيدس» دبلوماسية بمهام سرية

العملية الدقيقة التي نفذتها قوات الحرس المدني الإسباني (La Guardia Civil) بالتعاون مع الجمارك، جرت وقائعها عند معبر «تراخال» الفاصل بين المغرب ومدينة سبتة.

وبدأت القصة عندما اشتبهت العناصر الأمنية في تحركات سيارة «مرسيدس»، فرغم حملها للوحات ترخيص دبلوماسية رسمية تحميها عادة من التفتيش الدقيق، إلا أن يقظة الجمارك أدت إلى إخضاعها لتفتيش دقيق أسفر عن صيد ثمين وغير متوقع:

  • نصف طن من «الشيشة»: العثور على أكثر من 850 عبوة من تبغ الأركيلة، بوزن إجمالي تجاوز 512 كيلوغراماً.
  • بضائع أخرى: لم يقتصر التهريب على الشيشة، بل شملت الحمولة كميات كبيرة من العطور المهربة.

اللافت في خيوط هذه القضية، أن قائد السيارة الذي كان يستغل مركبة سفارة «بريتوريا» لم يكن مواطناً جنوب أفريقي، بل كشفت التحقيقات أنه يحمل جنسية دولة غينيا.

وفور انكشاف المخطط، تم تجريد السائق من أي حصانة مزعومة وتوقيفه فوراً، إذ تم تحرير محضر رسمي بحقه ومصادرة السيارة الدبلوماسية بالكامل وما تحمله من بضائع.

ويمثّل السائق الغيني، اليوم (السبت)، أمام أنظار القضاء الإسباني لمواجهة تهم ثقيلة بممارسة نشاط التهريب عبر الحدود.

ويُعد القانون الإسباني (رقم 12/1995) من أشرس القوانين الأوروبية في قمع التهريب، إذ يصنف هذه الأفعال كجنايات كبرى بناءً على القيمة المالية الضخمة للبضائع المضبوطة، مما يضع السائق أمام شبح السجن المشدد وعقوبات مالية طائلة، ويفتح باب التساؤلات حول تورط أطراف أخرى داخل السفارة في هذه الشبكة الإجرامية.