في واقعة مثيرة ومحرجة أشبه بأفلام المافيا، سقطت ورقة «الحصانة الدبلوماسية» في فخ التهريب! فالسلطات الإسبانية فجّرت مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل بعد توقيف سيارة فارهة تابعة لسفارة جنوب أفريقيا في المغرب، لتكتشف أن مهامها الرسمية تحوّلت إلى تهريب أكثر من نصف طن من «المعسل» وعطور مهربة.
هذه الفضيحة التي هزت معبر «تراخال» الحدودي، وضعت السفارة المعنية في موقف بالغ الإحراج، وكشفت استغلالاً صارخاً للوحات الدبلوماسية للهروب من التفتيش.
«مرسيدس» دبلوماسية بمهام سرية
العملية الدقيقة التي نفذتها قوات الحرس المدني الإسباني (La Guardia Civil) بالتعاون مع الجمارك، جرت وقائعها عند معبر «تراخال» الفاصل بين المغرب ومدينة سبتة.
وبدأت القصة عندما اشتبهت العناصر الأمنية في تحركات سيارة «مرسيدس»، فرغم حملها للوحات ترخيص دبلوماسية رسمية تحميها عادة من التفتيش الدقيق، إلا أن يقظة الجمارك أدت إلى إخضاعها لتفتيش دقيق أسفر عن صيد ثمين وغير متوقع:
- نصف طن من «الشيشة»: العثور على أكثر من 850 عبوة من تبغ الأركيلة، بوزن إجمالي تجاوز 512 كيلوغراماً.
- بضائع أخرى: لم يقتصر التهريب على الشيشة، بل شملت الحمولة كميات كبيرة من العطور المهربة.
اللافت في خيوط هذه القضية، أن قائد السيارة الذي كان يستغل مركبة سفارة «بريتوريا» لم يكن مواطناً جنوب أفريقي، بل كشفت التحقيقات أنه يحمل جنسية دولة غينيا.
وفور انكشاف المخطط، تم تجريد السائق من أي حصانة مزعومة وتوقيفه فوراً، إذ تم تحرير محضر رسمي بحقه ومصادرة السيارة الدبلوماسية بالكامل وما تحمله من بضائع.
ويمثّل السائق الغيني، اليوم (السبت)، أمام أنظار القضاء الإسباني لمواجهة تهم ثقيلة بممارسة نشاط التهريب عبر الحدود.
ويُعد القانون الإسباني (رقم 12/1995) من أشرس القوانين الأوروبية في قمع التهريب، إذ يصنف هذه الأفعال كجنايات كبرى بناءً على القيمة المالية الضخمة للبضائع المضبوطة، مما يضع السائق أمام شبح السجن المشدد وعقوبات مالية طائلة، ويفتح باب التساؤلات حول تورط أطراف أخرى داخل السفارة في هذه الشبكة الإجرامية.
In a shocking and embarrassing incident reminiscent of mafia movies, the "diplomatic immunity" card fell into the trap of smuggling! Spanish authorities dropped a heavy surprise after stopping a luxury car belonging to the South African embassy in Morocco, discovering that its official duties had turned into the smuggling of more than half a ton of "shisha" and smuggled perfumes.
This scandal, which shook the "Tarajal" border crossing, put the concerned embassy in an extremely embarrassing position, revealing a blatant exploitation of diplomatic plates to evade inspection.
A Diplomatic "Mercedes" with Secret Missions
The precise operation carried out by the Spanish Civil Guard (La Guardia Civil) in cooperation with customs took place at the "Tarajal" crossing between Morocco and the city of Ceuta.
The story began when security personnel became suspicious of the movements of a "Mercedes" vehicle. Despite carrying official diplomatic license plates that usually protect it from thorough inspection, the vigilance of customs led to a detailed search that resulted in a valuable and unexpected catch:
- Half a ton of "shisha": finding more than 850 containers of hookah tobacco, with a total weight exceeding 512 kilograms.
- Other goods: the smuggling did not stop at shisha, but the cargo also included large quantities of smuggled perfumes.
Notably in the threads of this case, the driver of the vehicle, who was using the "Pretoria" embassy vehicle, was not a South African citizen; investigations revealed that he holds the nationality of Guinea.
As soon as the scheme was uncovered, the driver was stripped of any alleged immunity and was immediately arrested, with an official report filed against him and the complete diplomatic vehicle confiscated along with its cargo.
The Guinean driver is set to appear today (Saturday) before the Spanish judiciary to face serious charges of engaging in cross-border smuggling activities.
Spanish law (No. 12/1995) is considered one of the harshest European laws in combating smuggling, as it classifies these acts as major crimes based on the substantial financial value of the seized goods, placing the driver in the shadow of severe imprisonment and hefty financial penalties, and raising questions about the involvement of other parties within the embassy in this criminal network.