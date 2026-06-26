تخلد بعض الأسماء في الذاكرة بما قدمته من علم وعطاء، وتبقى سيرتها نبراساً للأجيال مهما غاب أصحابها عن الدنيا. ومن تلك القامات التربوية الدكتور أحمد علي محمد التابعي -رحمه الله-، الذي أفنى عمره في خدمة التعليم وبناء الإنسان، وجعل من العلم رسالة ومن الإخلاص منهجاً ومن التربية طريقاً للإصلاح، حتى ختم الله له بخاتمة مباركة وهو متوجه إلى صلاة الفجر.
يعد الدكتور أحمد علي محمد التابعي -رحمه الله- أحد أبرز رجالات التربية والتعليم في منطقة الباحة وفي السعودية بشكل عام، ورجلاً عصامياً شق طريقه بالجد والاجتهاد حتى بلغ أعلى الدرجات العلمية، وأسهم خلال مسيرته في إعداد أجيال من الطلاب والمعلمين، وترك بصمة واضحة في الميدان التربوي والإداري والجامعي.
ولد رحمه الله في قرية المناشلة بمنطقة الباحة عام 1360هـ ونشأ في بيئة غرست في نفسه حب العلم والتمسك بالقيم الأصيلة. أكمل تعليمه الابتدائي عام 1374هـ، ثم واصل دراسته حتى حصل على شهادة الثانوية العامة عام 1384هـ، قبل أن يلتحق بالتعليم الجامعي ويحصل على درجة البكالوريوس في العلوم الاجتماعية من جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز بمكة المكرمة.
ولم يتوقف طموحه عند ذلك، فواصل دراساته العليا حتى نال درجة الماجستير في الإدارة والتخطيط، ثم ابتعث إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية حيث تلقى برنامجاً متخصصاً في الإدارة التعليمية، قبل أن يواصل مسيرته الأكاديمية بالحصول على درجة الدكتوراه في التخطيط التربوي من جامعة أم القرى، مقدماً دراسة علمية تناولت تحقيق التوازن بين مخرجات التعليم ومدخلات التعليم الجامعي في المملكة العربية السعودية.
بدأ حياته العملية معلماً في المرحلة الابتدائية، ثم انتقل للتدريس في المرحلتين المتوسطة والثانوية، وعرف خلال تلك السنوات بإخلاصه وتميزه وقدرته على بناء شخصية الطالب وغرس قيم العلم والانضباط. وبعد حصوله على مؤهلاته العليا تقلد عدداً من المسؤوليات التربوية والإدارية، فعمل في الإدارة التعليمية، وتولى رئاسة قسم الشؤون الفنية، كما عمل مشرفاً ميدانياً على تدريب طلاب جامعة أم القرى، ثم محاضراً بالجامعة، وأسهم في إعداد المعلمين وتأهيلهم، جامعاً بين الخبرة الميدانية والعمل الأكاديمي.
وإلى جانب عمله الإداري والتعليمي، كان رحمه الله باحثاً مهتماً بقضايا التربية والتعليم، فأنجز عدداً من الدراسات التربوية التي تناولت اختيار مديري المدارس الثانوية وتدريبهم ومسؤولياتهم وتقويم أدائهم، إيماناً منه بأن تطوير التعليم يبدأ من تطوير القيادات التربوية.
كما شارك في العديد من الدورات والندوات والمؤتمرات العلمية داخل المملكة وخارجها، ومن أبرزها المؤتمر العالمي الأول للتعليم الإسلامي، إضافة إلى مشاركات علمية في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، مما أكسبه خبرات واسعة انعكست على أدائه المهني وإسهاماته في تطوير العمل التربوي.
وعلى المستوى الإنساني، كان رحمه الله مثالاً في حسن الخلق والتواضع وكرم المعشر، عرف ببشاشة الوجه وهدوء الطبع وحب الخير، فكان قريباً من الجميع، يفتح قلبه قبل بابه لكل من يلتمس منه نصحاً أو عوناً، فبادلته القلوب محبة صادقة واحتراماً كبيراً.
وكان رحمه الله صاحب عبادة واستقامة، محافظاً على الصلاة، كثير الصيام، حاضر القلب مع ربه، يرى في الطاعة سر السكينة والتوفيق. وقد شهد له كل من عرفه بحسن السيرة وصدق المعاملة ونقاء السريرة، فكان داعية إلى الخير بأفعاله قبل أقواله.
وفي عام 1430هـ اختار الله له خاتمة طيبة، إذ وافته المنية وهو متوجه إلى صلاة الفجر مع الجماعة في مسجد قريته بجبال الباحة، بعد حياة حافلة بالعلم والعطاء والتربية والإصلاح. رحل الجسد، لكن بقي الأثر، وبقيت سيرته شاهدة على حياة كرسها لخدمة دينه ووطنه ومجتمعه، وغرس خلالها العلم في العقول والقيم في النفوس.
رحم الله الدكتور أحمد علي محمد التابعي رحمة واسعة، وأسكنه الفردوس الأعلى، وجعل ما قدمه من علم وتعليم وتربية في موازين حسناته، وجزاه عن طلابه وزملائه ووطنه خير الجزاء.
أحمد التابعي.. عاش للعلم وختم حياته متوجهاً إلى صلاة الفجر
Some names are immortalized in memory for their contributions to knowledge and generosity, and their legacies remain a beacon for generations, no matter how long their owners are absent from this world. Among those educational figures is Dr. Ahmed Ali Muhammad Al-Tabi - may God have mercy on him - who dedicated his life to serving education and building humanity, making knowledge a message, sincerity a methodology, and education a path to reform, until God blessed him with a good ending while he was heading to the Fajr prayer.
Dr. Ahmed Ali Muhammad Al-Tabi - may God have mercy on him - is considered one of the most prominent figures in education in the Al-Baha region and in Saudi Arabia in general. He was a self-made man who carved his path through hard work and diligence until he reached the highest academic degrees. Throughout his career, he contributed to the preparation of generations of students and teachers, leaving a clear mark in the educational, administrative, and university fields.
He was born, may God have mercy on him, in the village of Al-Manashlah in the Al-Baha region in 1360 AH and grew up in an environment that instilled in him a love for knowledge and adherence to original values. He completed his primary education in 1374 AH, then continued his studies until he obtained his high school diploma in 1384 AH, before joining university education and obtaining a Bachelor's degree in Social Sciences from King Abdulaziz University in Mecca.
His ambition did not stop there; he continued his higher studies until he earned a Master's degree in Administration and Planning, then he was sent to the United States of America where he received a specialized program in educational administration, before continuing his academic journey by obtaining a PhD in Educational Planning from Umm Al-Qura University, presenting a scientific study that addressed achieving a balance between the outputs of education and the inputs of higher education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
He began his professional life as a teacher in the primary stage, then moved on to teach in the intermediate and secondary stages, and during those years, he was known for his dedication, excellence, and ability to build the personality of the student and instill the values of knowledge and discipline. After obtaining his higher qualifications, he held several educational and administrative responsibilities, working in educational administration, heading the Technical Affairs Department, and serving as a field supervisor for training students at Umm Al-Qura University, then as a lecturer at the university, contributing to the preparation and qualification of teachers, combining field experience with academic work.
In addition to his administrative and educational work, he was, may God have mercy on him, a researcher concerned with issues of education, completing several educational studies that addressed the selection, training, responsibilities, and performance evaluation of secondary school principals, believing that the development of education begins with the development of educational leadership.
He also participated in many courses, seminars, and scientific conferences inside and outside the Kingdom, most notably the First International Conference on Islamic Education, in addition to scientific contributions in the United States of America, which earned him extensive experiences reflected in his professional performance and contributions to the development of educational work.
On a personal level, he was, may God have mercy on him, an example of good character, humility, and generosity. He was known for his cheerful demeanor, calm nature, and love for goodness, being close to everyone, opening his heart before his door to anyone seeking advice or assistance, and in return, he received sincere love and great respect from those around him.
He was, may God have mercy on him, a man of worship and righteousness, maintaining his prayers, often fasting, and having a heart present with his Lord, seeing in obedience the secret of tranquility and success. Everyone who knew him testified to his good character, honesty in dealings, and purity of heart, making him a caller to goodness through his actions before his words.
In 1430 AH, God chose for him a good ending, as he passed away while heading to the Fajr prayer with the congregation in the mosque of his village in the Al-Baha mountains, after a life full of knowledge, giving, education, and reform. The body has departed, but the impact remains, and his legacy stands witness to a life dedicated to serving his religion, his country, and his community, during which he instilled knowledge in minds and values in souls.
May God have mercy on Dr. Ahmed Ali Muhammad Al-Tabi with abundant mercy, and grant him the highest paradise, and may what he provided in knowledge, teaching, and education be weighed in his favor, and may he be rewarded for his students, colleagues, and his country with the best reward.