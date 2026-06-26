تخلد بعض الأسماء في الذاكرة بما قدمته من علم وعطاء، وتبقى سيرتها نبراساً للأجيال مهما غاب أصحابها عن الدنيا. ومن تلك القامات التربوية الدكتور أحمد علي محمد التابعي -رحمه الله-، الذي أفنى عمره في خدمة التعليم وبناء الإنسان، وجعل من العلم رسالة ومن الإخلاص منهجاً ومن التربية طريقاً للإصلاح، حتى ختم الله له بخاتمة مباركة وهو متوجه إلى صلاة الفجر.
يعد الدكتور أحمد علي محمد التابعي -رحمه الله- أحد أبرز رجالات التربية والتعليم في منطقة الباحة وفي السعودية بشكل عام، ورجلاً عصامياً شق طريقه بالجد والاجتهاد حتى بلغ أعلى الدرجات العلمية، وأسهم خلال مسيرته في إعداد أجيال من الطلاب والمعلمين، وترك بصمة واضحة في الميدان التربوي والإداري والجامعي.
ولد رحمه الله في قرية المناشلة بمنطقة الباحة عام 1360هـ ونشأ في بيئة غرست في نفسه حب العلم والتمسك بالقيم الأصيلة. أكمل تعليمه الابتدائي عام 1374هـ، ثم واصل دراسته حتى حصل على شهادة الثانوية العامة عام 1384هـ، قبل أن يلتحق بالتعليم الجامعي ويحصل على درجة البكالوريوس في العلوم الاجتماعية من جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز بمكة المكرمة.
ولم يتوقف طموحه عند ذلك، فواصل دراساته العليا حتى نال درجة الماجستير في الإدارة والتخطيط، ثم ابتعث إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية حيث تلقى برنامجاً متخصصاً في الإدارة التعليمية، قبل أن يواصل مسيرته الأكاديمية بالحصول على درجة الدكتوراه في التخطيط التربوي من جامعة أم القرى، مقدماً دراسة علمية تناولت تحقيق التوازن بين مخرجات التعليم ومدخلات التعليم الجامعي في المملكة العربية السعودية.
بدأ حياته العملية معلماً في المرحلة الابتدائية، ثم انتقل للتدريس في المرحلتين المتوسطة والثانوية، وعرف خلال تلك السنوات بإخلاصه وتميزه وقدرته على بناء شخصية الطالب وغرس قيم العلم والانضباط. وبعد حصوله على مؤهلاته العليا تقلد عدداً من المسؤوليات التربوية والإدارية، فعمل في الإدارة التعليمية، وتولى رئاسة قسم الشؤون الفنية، كما عمل مشرفاً ميدانياً على تدريب طلاب جامعة أم القرى، ثم محاضراً بالجامعة، وأسهم في إعداد المعلمين وتأهيلهم، جامعاً بين الخبرة الميدانية والعمل الأكاديمي.
وإلى جانب عمله الإداري والتعليمي، كان رحمه الله باحثاً مهتماً بقضايا التربية والتعليم، فأنجز عدداً من الدراسات التربوية التي تناولت اختيار مديري المدارس الثانوية وتدريبهم ومسؤولياتهم وتقويم أدائهم، إيماناً منه بأن تطوير التعليم يبدأ من تطوير القيادات التربوية.
كما شارك في العديد من الدورات والندوات والمؤتمرات العلمية داخل المملكة وخارجها، ومن أبرزها المؤتمر العالمي الأول للتعليم الإسلامي، إضافة إلى مشاركات علمية في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، مما أكسبه خبرات واسعة انعكست على أدائه المهني وإسهاماته في تطوير العمل التربوي.
وعلى المستوى الإنساني، كان رحمه الله مثالاً في حسن الخلق والتواضع وكرم المعشر، عرف ببشاشة الوجه وهدوء الطبع وحب الخير، فكان قريباً من الجميع، يفتح قلبه قبل بابه لكل من يلتمس منه نصحاً أو عوناً، فبادلته القلوب محبة صادقة واحتراماً كبيراً.
وكان رحمه الله صاحب عبادة واستقامة، محافظاً على الصلاة، كثير الصيام، حاضر القلب مع ربه، يرى في الطاعة سر السكينة والتوفيق. وقد شهد له كل من عرفه بحسن السيرة وصدق المعاملة ونقاء السريرة، فكان داعية إلى الخير بأفعاله قبل أقواله.
وفي عام 1430هـ اختار الله له خاتمة طيبة، إذ وافته المنية وهو متوجه إلى صلاة الفجر مع الجماعة في مسجد قريته بجبال الباحة، بعد حياة حافلة بالعلم والعطاء والتربية والإصلاح. رحل الجسد، لكن بقي الأثر، وبقيت سيرته شاهدة على حياة كرسها لخدمة دينه ووطنه ومجتمعه، وغرس خلالها العلم في العقول والقيم في النفوس.
رحم الله الدكتور أحمد علي محمد التابعي رحمة واسعة، وأسكنه الفردوس الأعلى، وجعل ما قدمه من علم وتعليم وتربية في موازين حسناته، وجزاه عن طلابه وزملائه ووطنه خير الجزاء.