

Some names are immortalized in memory for their contributions to knowledge and generosity, and their legacies remain a beacon for generations, no matter how long their owners are absent from this world. Among those educational figures is Dr. Ahmed Ali Muhammad Al-Tabi - may God have mercy on him - who dedicated his life to serving education and building humanity, making knowledge a message, sincerity a methodology, and education a path to reform, until God blessed him with a good ending while he was heading to the Fajr prayer.

Dr. Ahmed Ali Muhammad Al-Tabi - may God have mercy on him - is considered one of the most prominent figures in education in the Al-Baha region and in Saudi Arabia in general. He was a self-made man who carved his path through hard work and diligence until he reached the highest academic degrees. Throughout his career, he contributed to the preparation of generations of students and teachers, leaving a clear mark in the educational, administrative, and university fields.

He was born, may God have mercy on him, in the village of Al-Manashlah in the Al-Baha region in 1360 AH and grew up in an environment that instilled in him a love for knowledge and adherence to original values. He completed his primary education in 1374 AH, then continued his studies until he obtained his high school diploma in 1384 AH, before joining university education and obtaining a Bachelor's degree in Social Sciences from King Abdulaziz University in Mecca.

His ambition did not stop there; he continued his higher studies until he earned a Master's degree in Administration and Planning, then he was sent to the United States of America where he received a specialized program in educational administration, before continuing his academic journey by obtaining a PhD in Educational Planning from Umm Al-Qura University, presenting a scientific study that addressed achieving a balance between the outputs of education and the inputs of higher education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He began his professional life as a teacher in the primary stage, then moved on to teach in the intermediate and secondary stages, and during those years, he was known for his dedication, excellence, and ability to build the personality of the student and instill the values of knowledge and discipline. After obtaining his higher qualifications, he held several educational and administrative responsibilities, working in educational administration, heading the Technical Affairs Department, and serving as a field supervisor for training students at Umm Al-Qura University, then as a lecturer at the university, contributing to the preparation and qualification of teachers, combining field experience with academic work.

In addition to his administrative and educational work, he was, may God have mercy on him, a researcher concerned with issues of education, completing several educational studies that addressed the selection, training, responsibilities, and performance evaluation of secondary school principals, believing that the development of education begins with the development of educational leadership.

He also participated in many courses, seminars, and scientific conferences inside and outside the Kingdom, most notably the First International Conference on Islamic Education, in addition to scientific contributions in the United States of America, which earned him extensive experiences reflected in his professional performance and contributions to the development of educational work.

On a personal level, he was, may God have mercy on him, an example of good character, humility, and generosity. He was known for his cheerful demeanor, calm nature, and love for goodness, being close to everyone, opening his heart before his door to anyone seeking advice or assistance, and in return, he received sincere love and great respect from those around him.

He was, may God have mercy on him, a man of worship and righteousness, maintaining his prayers, often fasting, and having a heart present with his Lord, seeing in obedience the secret of tranquility and success. Everyone who knew him testified to his good character, honesty in dealings, and purity of heart, making him a caller to goodness through his actions before his words.

In 1430 AH, God chose for him a good ending, as he passed away while heading to the Fajr prayer with the congregation in the mosque of his village in the Al-Baha mountains, after a life full of knowledge, giving, education, and reform. The body has departed, but the impact remains, and his legacy stands witness to a life dedicated to serving his religion, his country, and his community, during which he instilled knowledge in minds and values in souls.

May God have mercy on Dr. Ahmed Ali Muhammad Al-Tabi with abundant mercy, and grant him the highest paradise, and may what he provided in knowledge, teaching, and education be weighed in his favor, and may he be rewarded for his students, colleagues, and his country with the best reward.