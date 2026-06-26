لم يكد يستنشق هواء الحرية وتجف أوراق الإفراج عنه، حتى قادته خطواته مجدداً إلى الهاوية. في مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل صدمت جمهوره، سقط مطرب مهرجانات مصري شهير وصاحب ملايين المشاهدات، مرة أخرى في قبضة رجال الأمن، ليجد نفسه مقيداً بالأصفاد في قضية مخدرات جديدة تعصف بما تبقى من مستقبله الفني.

وفي تفاصيل القصة الدرامية أن مداهمة أمنية مباغتة ومحكمة شنتها قوات الشرطة لاستهداف أحد كبار تجار المخدرات في منطقة المرج شرقي العاصمة القاهرة، لكن المفاجأة الصارخة التي لم يتوقعها رجال الأمن، كانت العثور على المطرب الشهير (مجدي شطة) متواجداً بالصدفة البحتة داخل «وكر التاجر»، في اللحظة التي كان يحاول فيها شراء جرعته من المواد المخدرة بقصد التعاطي!

وأكدت التحريات الأمنية ضبط المطرب في حالة تلبس كامل، حيث عُثر بحوزته على كمية من الممنوعات قبل أن يتم اقتياده مخفوراً إلى قسم شرطة المرج، ليتم التحفظ على المضبوطات وتحرير محضر رسمي بالواقعة التي تصدرت سريعاً أحاديث منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

لم يتعلم الدرس!

ما يجعل هذا السقوط مدوياً ومثيراً للدهشة، هو أن هذه الضربة تأتي بعد أشهر قليلة جداً من طي صفحة أزمته القانونية السابقة، إذ لم يغادر المطرب أسوار السجن إلا في شهر أكتوبر الماضي، بعد أن قضى عقوبة الحبس نافذة لمدة 6 أشهر كاملة لإدانته في قضية مطابقة تماماً تتعلق بحيازة وتعاطي المخدرات.

المطرب الذي اعتاد تصدر «التريند» بأغانيه الإيقاعية التي تكتسح يوتيوب وتحصد ملايين الاستماعات، بات الآن يتصدر «تريند الحوادث»، حيث تستكمل جهات التحقيق استجوابه خلال الساعات القادمة لتقرير مصيره، ومواجهته بالأدلة والمضبوطات، وسط تساؤلات محبطة من جمهوره: هل يكتب هذا السقوط المتكرر شهادة الوفاة الفنية لواحد من أبرز نجوم المهرجانات في مصر؟