He barely inhaled the air of freedom and the papers of his release dried, when his steps led him once again to the abyss. In a shocking surprise that stunned his audience, a famous Egyptian festival singer with millions of views fell once more into the grip of security forces, finding himself handcuffed in a new drug case that threatens what remains of his artistic future.

In the details of this dramatic story, a sudden and precise security raid was launched by police forces targeting one of the major drug dealers in the Al-Marj area, east of Cairo. However, the shocking surprise that the security forces did not expect was finding the famous singer (Magdy Shata) coincidentally present inside the "dealer's den" at the moment he was attempting to purchase his dose of narcotics for personal use!

Security investigations confirmed the singer was caught red-handed, as a quantity of prohibited substances was found in his possession before he was escorted to the Al-Marj police station, where the seized items were confiscated and an official report was filed regarding the incident, which quickly became a hot topic on social media platforms.

He Didn't Learn the Lesson!

What makes this fall resounding and astonishing is that this blow comes just a few months after closing the chapter on his previous legal crisis, as the singer did not leave the prison walls until last October, after serving a full six-month sentence for a completely identical case related to drug possession and use.

The singer, who was accustomed to topping the "trending" charts with his rhythmic songs that dominate YouTube and garner millions of listens, is now topping the "incident trends," as investigative authorities continue to interrogate him in the coming hours to determine his fate, confronting him with evidence and seized items, amid frustrating questions from his audience: Does this repeated fall write the artistic death certificate for one of the most prominent festival stars in Egypt?