لم يكد يستنشق هواء الحرية وتجف أوراق الإفراج عنه، حتى قادته خطواته مجدداً إلى الهاوية. في مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل صدمت جمهوره، سقط مطرب مهرجانات مصري شهير وصاحب ملايين المشاهدات، مرة أخرى في قبضة رجال الأمن، ليجد نفسه مقيداً بالأصفاد في قضية مخدرات جديدة تعصف بما تبقى من مستقبله الفني.
وفي تفاصيل القصة الدرامية أن مداهمة أمنية مباغتة ومحكمة شنتها قوات الشرطة لاستهداف أحد كبار تجار المخدرات في منطقة المرج شرقي العاصمة القاهرة، لكن المفاجأة الصارخة التي لم يتوقعها رجال الأمن، كانت العثور على المطرب الشهير (مجدي شطة) متواجداً بالصدفة البحتة داخل «وكر التاجر»، في اللحظة التي كان يحاول فيها شراء جرعته من المواد المخدرة بقصد التعاطي!
وأكدت التحريات الأمنية ضبط المطرب في حالة تلبس كامل، حيث عُثر بحوزته على كمية من الممنوعات قبل أن يتم اقتياده مخفوراً إلى قسم شرطة المرج، ليتم التحفظ على المضبوطات وتحرير محضر رسمي بالواقعة التي تصدرت سريعاً أحاديث منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
لم يتعلم الدرس!
ما يجعل هذا السقوط مدوياً ومثيراً للدهشة، هو أن هذه الضربة تأتي بعد أشهر قليلة جداً من طي صفحة أزمته القانونية السابقة، إذ لم يغادر المطرب أسوار السجن إلا في شهر أكتوبر الماضي، بعد أن قضى عقوبة الحبس نافذة لمدة 6 أشهر كاملة لإدانته في قضية مطابقة تماماً تتعلق بحيازة وتعاطي المخدرات.
المطرب الذي اعتاد تصدر «التريند» بأغانيه الإيقاعية التي تكتسح يوتيوب وتحصد ملايين الاستماعات، بات الآن يتصدر «تريند الحوادث»، حيث تستكمل جهات التحقيق استجوابه خلال الساعات القادمة لتقرير مصيره، ومواجهته بالأدلة والمضبوطات، وسط تساؤلات محبطة من جمهوره: هل يكتب هذا السقوط المتكرر شهادة الوفاة الفنية لواحد من أبرز نجوم المهرجانات في مصر؟
He barely inhaled the air of freedom and the papers of his release dried, when his steps led him once again to the abyss. In a shocking surprise that stunned his audience, a famous Egyptian festival singer with millions of views fell once more into the grip of security forces, finding himself handcuffed in a new drug case that threatens what remains of his artistic future.
In the details of this dramatic story, a sudden and precise security raid was launched by police forces targeting one of the major drug dealers in the Al-Marj area, east of Cairo. However, the shocking surprise that the security forces did not expect was finding the famous singer (Magdy Shata) coincidentally present inside the "dealer's den" at the moment he was attempting to purchase his dose of narcotics for personal use!
Security investigations confirmed the singer was caught red-handed, as a quantity of prohibited substances was found in his possession before he was escorted to the Al-Marj police station, where the seized items were confiscated and an official report was filed regarding the incident, which quickly became a hot topic on social media platforms.
He Didn't Learn the Lesson!
What makes this fall resounding and astonishing is that this blow comes just a few months after closing the chapter on his previous legal crisis, as the singer did not leave the prison walls until last October, after serving a full six-month sentence for a completely identical case related to drug possession and use.
The singer, who was accustomed to topping the "trending" charts with his rhythmic songs that dominate YouTube and garner millions of listens, is now topping the "incident trends," as investigative authorities continue to interrogate him in the coming hours to determine his fate, confronting him with evidence and seized items, amid frustrating questions from his audience: Does this repeated fall write the artistic death certificate for one of the most prominent festival stars in Egypt?