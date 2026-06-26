رفع وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء، رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للولاية على أموال القاصرين ومن في حكمهم، الدكتور حمد بن محمد آل الشيخ، الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، و ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظهما الله-؛ بمناسبة موافقة مجلس الوزراء على نظام إدارة الأموال المحجوزة والمصادرة في جرائم غسل الأموال والجرائم الأصلية المرتبطة بها وجرائم تمويل الإرهاب.
وقال: «إن موافقة مجلس الوزراء على النظام تجسد ما توليه القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله- من اهتمام متواصل بتطوير المنظومة العدلية والرقابية، وتعزيز كفاءة الأداء الحكومي، وترسيخ مبادئ الحوكمة والشفافية»، مشيرًا إلى مساهمة النظام في حفظ الحقوق، ورفع مستوى الثقة بالإجراءات والمؤسسات الحكومية، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
وأفاد أن النظام يشكل نقلة نوعية في تطوير البيئة التشريعية والتنظيمية، ويمثل إطارًا تشريعيًا متكاملًا لتنظيم إدارة الأصول المحجوزة والمصادرة، منوهًا بما اشتمل عليه من تحديد نطاق تطبيقه، وبيان الجهات المختصة وأدوارها، وتحديد اختصاصات الهيئة العامة للولاية على أموال القاصرين ومن في حكمهم والجهات ذات العلاقة، إلى جانب الأحكام الموضوعية والإجرائية المنظمة لحفظ تلك الأصول وإدارتها.
وأشار إلى الآثار الاقتصادية للنظام في تعزيز كفاءة إدارة الأصول، ورفع مستوى الاستفادة من قيمتها الاقتصادية، ودعم كفاءة الإنفاق وحماية الموارد، بما يعزز موثوقية البيئة النظامية والاستثمارية في المملكة، ويرسخ مبادئ النزاهة والامتثال المالي، موضحًا الأبعاد الاجتماعية والتنموية للنظام في تعزيز مبادئ العدالة والشفافية، وصون حقوق الأفراد والأطراف ذات العلاقة، وحماية المصالح العامة والخاصة، بما ينعكس إيجابًا على تعزيز الثقة بالمؤسسات، ودعم مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة وجودة الحياة.
وأكد أن النظام يواكب أفضل الممارسات العالمية، ويعكس التزام المملكة بالمتطلبات الدولية ذات الصلة بمجموعة العمل المالي (Financial Action Task Force) (فاتف)، كما يعزز مكانتها عالميًا في مجالات الحوكمة والإدارة المؤسسية.
واختتم تصريحه سائلًا الله تعالى أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وسمو ولي عهده الأمين، وأن يديم على المملكة أمنها واستقرارها ورخاءها وازدهارها.
The Minister of State, a member of the Council of Ministers, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for the Guardianship of the Funds of Minors and Those in Their Place, Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sheikh, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may Allah protect them - on the occasion of the Cabinet's approval of the system for managing seized and confiscated funds in money laundering crimes and the original crimes associated with them, as well as terrorism financing crimes.
He stated: "The Cabinet's approval of the system embodies the continuous interest that the wise leadership - may Allah support it - places on developing the judicial and regulatory system, enhancing the efficiency of government performance, and reinforcing the principles of governance and transparency," noting the system's contribution to preserving rights, raising the level of trust in government procedures and institutions, and achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
He indicated that the system represents a qualitative leap in developing the legislative and regulatory environment and serves as a comprehensive legislative framework for organizing the management of seized and confiscated assets, highlighting its inclusion of defining its scope of application, clarifying the relevant authorities and their roles, and specifying the competencies of the General Authority for the Guardianship of the Funds of Minors and Those in Their Place and related entities, in addition to the substantive and procedural provisions governing the preservation and management of those assets.
He pointed out the economic impacts of the system in enhancing the efficiency of asset management, increasing the level of benefit from their economic value, supporting spending efficiency, and protecting resources, which enhances the reliability of the regulatory and investment environment in the Kingdom and reinforces the principles of integrity and financial compliance, explaining the social and developmental dimensions of the system in promoting the principles of justice and transparency, safeguarding the rights of individuals and related parties, and protecting public and private interests, which positively reflects on enhancing trust in institutions and supporting the objectives of sustainable development and quality of life.
He affirmed that the system aligns with the best global practices and reflects the Kingdom's commitment to international requirements related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), while also enhancing its global standing in governance and institutional management.
He concluded his statement by asking Allah to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, and to grant the Kingdom security, stability, prosperity, and flourishing.