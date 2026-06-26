رفع وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء، رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للولاية على أموال القاصرين ومن في حكمهم، الدكتور حمد بن محمد آل الشيخ، الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، و ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظهما الله-؛ بمناسبة موافقة مجلس الوزراء على نظام إدارة الأموال المحجوزة والمصادرة في جرائم غسل الأموال والجرائم الأصلية المرتبطة بها وجرائم تمويل الإرهاب.

وقال: «إن موافقة مجلس الوزراء على النظام تجسد ما توليه القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله- من اهتمام متواصل بتطوير المنظومة العدلية والرقابية، وتعزيز كفاءة الأداء الحكومي، وترسيخ مبادئ الحوكمة والشفافية»، مشيرًا إلى مساهمة النظام في حفظ الحقوق، ورفع مستوى الثقة بالإجراءات والمؤسسات الحكومية، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

وأفاد أن النظام يشكل نقلة نوعية في تطوير البيئة التشريعية والتنظيمية، ويمثل إطارًا تشريعيًا متكاملًا لتنظيم إدارة الأصول المحجوزة والمصادرة، منوهًا بما اشتمل عليه من تحديد نطاق تطبيقه، وبيان الجهات المختصة وأدوارها، وتحديد اختصاصات الهيئة العامة للولاية على أموال القاصرين ومن في حكمهم والجهات ذات العلاقة، إلى جانب الأحكام الموضوعية والإجرائية المنظمة لحفظ تلك الأصول وإدارتها.

وأشار إلى الآثار الاقتصادية للنظام في تعزيز كفاءة إدارة الأصول، ورفع مستوى الاستفادة من قيمتها الاقتصادية، ودعم كفاءة الإنفاق وحماية الموارد، بما يعزز موثوقية البيئة النظامية والاستثمارية في المملكة، ويرسخ مبادئ النزاهة والامتثال المالي، موضحًا الأبعاد الاجتماعية والتنموية للنظام في تعزيز مبادئ العدالة والشفافية، وصون حقوق الأفراد والأطراف ذات العلاقة، وحماية المصالح العامة والخاصة، بما ينعكس إيجابًا على تعزيز الثقة بالمؤسسات، ودعم مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة وجودة الحياة.

وأكد أن النظام يواكب أفضل الممارسات العالمية، ويعكس التزام المملكة بالمتطلبات الدولية ذات الصلة بمجموعة العمل المالي (Financial Action Task Force) (فاتف)، كما يعزز مكانتها عالميًا في مجالات الحوكمة والإدارة المؤسسية.

واختتم تصريحه سائلًا الله تعالى أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وسمو ولي عهده الأمين، وأن يديم على المملكة أمنها واستقرارها ورخاءها وازدهارها.