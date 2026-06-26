The Minister of State, a member of the Council of Ministers, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for the Guardianship of the Funds of Minors and Those in Their Place, Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sheikh, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may Allah protect them - on the occasion of the Cabinet's approval of the system for managing seized and confiscated funds in money laundering crimes and the original crimes associated with them, as well as terrorism financing crimes.

He stated: "The Cabinet's approval of the system embodies the continuous interest that the wise leadership - may Allah support it - places on developing the judicial and regulatory system, enhancing the efficiency of government performance, and reinforcing the principles of governance and transparency," noting the system's contribution to preserving rights, raising the level of trust in government procedures and institutions, and achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

He indicated that the system represents a qualitative leap in developing the legislative and regulatory environment and serves as a comprehensive legislative framework for organizing the management of seized and confiscated assets, highlighting its inclusion of defining its scope of application, clarifying the relevant authorities and their roles, and specifying the competencies of the General Authority for the Guardianship of the Funds of Minors and Those in Their Place and related entities, in addition to the substantive and procedural provisions governing the preservation and management of those assets.

He pointed out the economic impacts of the system in enhancing the efficiency of asset management, increasing the level of benefit from their economic value, supporting spending efficiency, and protecting resources, which enhances the reliability of the regulatory and investment environment in the Kingdom and reinforces the principles of integrity and financial compliance, explaining the social and developmental dimensions of the system in promoting the principles of justice and transparency, safeguarding the rights of individuals and related parties, and protecting public and private interests, which positively reflects on enhancing trust in institutions and supporting the objectives of sustainable development and quality of life.

He affirmed that the system aligns with the best global practices and reflects the Kingdom's commitment to international requirements related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), while also enhancing its global standing in governance and institutional management.

He concluded his statement by asking Allah to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, and to grant the Kingdom security, stability, prosperity, and flourishing.